Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump and Kim Jong-un meet in Singapore

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/12/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: History made: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet for Singapore summit Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet and shake hands at Sentosa's Capella Hotel. This is the first time a sitting US president has met a North Korean leader. {MID-297225}
History made: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet for Singapore summit Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet and shake hands at Sentosa's Capella Hotel. This is the first time a sitting US president has met a North Korean leader.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Channel NewsAsia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore summit June 12, 2018

As we know late last night local time President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met face to face for the first ever US, North Korea summit in Singapore, actually Monday morning Singapore time.

- Advertisement -

Beyond a generalized joint statement whereby Trump committed to provide security guarantees to North Korea and Kim reaffirming his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula then Trump later saying he'd suspend military exercises on the Korean Peninsula admitting they were "very provocative" the statement concluded with there be "follow-on negotiations...at the earliest possible date to implement the outcomes...to join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime.

After the summit Kim said, "We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind...the world will see a major change". For his part Trump said, "We're very proud of what took place today. I think our whole relationship with North Korea and the Korean Peninsula is going to be a very much different situation than it has in the past".

So...little beyond these generalized statements and Trump saying he'll suspend military exercises not much else concrete was officially agreed to i.e. the US ending economic sanctions against North Korea, signing a peace treaty formally ending the Korean war, a formal written guarantee North Korea won't be attacked and US troops leaving South Korea before North Korea agrees to give up its nuclear arsenal et al but maybe these issues being resolved would be too much to ask for such an initial meeting between the antagonists.

- Advertisement -

These issues are where "the rubber meets the road". Let's face it this was better than these two impulsive men just months ago hurling insults and taunting one another from a distance.

Maybe there was a real breakthrough or maybe it was merely shadow boxing. It's hard to say.

This just in. As for "follow-on negotiations" the "Daily Beast" just reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's National Security Adviser are to meet next week with North Korean officials "to start hammering out details on a program of denuclearization that were absent from the summit in Singapore".

As improbable as this summit was between Trump and Kim we now have Pompeo and Bolton doing "follow-on negotiations" with the North Koreans. I probably shouldn't say they're an evil two headed serpent with regards to North Korea-with each saying they want to go to war against Kim and the North-Pompeo as Trump's CIA director and Bolton as a talking head on Fox News-but how this duo from hell is going to get Kim to "hammer out details for the North's denuclearization"... I imagine is tantamount to putting a gun to Kim's head and saying "do it or else". Is that too harsh?

I don't know but diplomacy has been turned on its head with Trump as the ringleader so who knows what to expect next.

But unless I'm a complete fool Kim isn't going to give up his nuclear arsenal-the only thing that has prevented the US from taking out his regime-without a formal peace treaty ending the Korean war, a formal written guarantee the North won't be attacked, end US economic sanctions on the North and finally removing all US troops in South Korea.

- Advertisement -

Are Pompeo and Bolton ready to accede to what I believe are the fundamental requirements necessary before Kim agrees to forego his nuclear arsenal ?

I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 