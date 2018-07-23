 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump and Iran's Rouhani Threaten each other with the Mother of all Wars

By       Message Juan Cole       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/23/18

Author 511263
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Informed Comment

From commons.wikimedia.org: Iran President Hassan Rouhani {MID-305011}
Iran President Hassan Rouhani
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In remarks Saturday to the Iranian foreign policy establishment in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani gave some warnings to Donald Trump. He said, "Mr. Trump, do not play with the lion's tail. The only result of such a course will be profound regret."

With regard to Washington's current attempts to sow the seeds of instability in Iran, he said, "You are not in a position to move against the security and interests of this country, the nation of Iran."

"America," he said, "must know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

- Advertisement -

Critics of the president were astonished at this diction, which echoed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's description of the Gulf War of 1991 as "the mother of all battles." (This is actually an Arabic idiom and "mother" could be translated as "essence." No similar idiom exists in Persian, so Rouhani is speaking a translated Persian form of Dictator Arabic.) Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in September of 1980 and the two fought a major war until 1988. The Iraqi leader was the most hated man in Iran, and to have an Iranian president more or less quote him is shocking, to say the least.

It should be said, however, that Rouhani was not talking about attacking the US. In fact, he began by saying that Iran was glad to offer Washington the "mother of all peace." He went on to say that if Trump instead opted to attack Iran, then *that* would result in the mother of all Wars.

The US press will likely try to turn Rouhani into the aggressor here, however, in a long tradition that goes back to William Randolph Hearst. Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev once observed in Russian that Communism would outlast capitalism and that Soviets would still be around to bury capitalism, which would predecease it.

- Advertisement -

The US press attributed to him the words, "We will bury you!" -- they made a statement of determination and steadfastness, not of aggression. But I grew up believing the falsehood.

Iran signed a treaty with the US in 2015 and observed all its requirements. Trump has torn that treaty up and launched covert operations to destabilize the country. Trump is the aggressor here, and Rouhani was just saying that Iran would defend itself very effectively if attacked.

This is true. Bush's invasion and occupation of Iraq was the biggest debacle in the history of American foreign policy. Iran is geographically and demographically three times larger than Iraq, so do the math.

Still, Rouhani's words are most unwise and are, indeed, shocking and shameful.

Speaking of shocking and shameful, Trump of course always has to be the biggest dog, so he shouted at Rouhani on Twitter in all caps:

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans won't "Sit Up" for Great Leader Trump, because They Don't Approve of Him

Iran: Trump's Tweets have added $10 to cost of Oil, Upping cost of Gasoline

Is Roseanne Barr what America has Become?

Khamenei, in reply to Trump, gives Europe 6-point Ultimatum on Nuclear Deal

Report: Trump hopes for Deal with Putin over Iran in Syria, US Exit

Hate Speech Advocate, who got Roseanne Barr Fired, Running Trump Mideast Policy

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 