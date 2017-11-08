Power of Story
Trump and Democrats Misread Mandates

By Robert Parry
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/8/17

Author 1553
From Consortium News


President Donald Trump being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017.
(Image by (Screen shot from Whitehouse.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA
One year ago, the American electorate delivered a confused but shocking result, the election of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, a quirky outcome in the Electoral College that put Trump in the White House even though Clinton got three million more votes nationally. But neither party appears to have absorbed the right lessons from that surprise ending.

The Democrats might have taken away from their defeat the warning that they had forgotten how to speak to the white working class, which had suffered from job losses via "free trade" and felt willfully neglected as Democrats looked toward the "browning of America."

The choice of Clinton had compounded this problem because she came across as elitist and uncaring toward this still important voting bloc with her memorable description of half of Trump's voters as "deplorables," an insult that stung many lower-income whites and helped deliver Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to Trump.

For more than a decade, some Democratic strategists had promoted the notion that "demography is destiny," i.e., that the relative growth of Latino, Asian and African-American populations in comparison to whites would ensure a future Democratic majority. That prediction seemed to have been validated by Barack Obama's winning coalition in 2008 and 2012, but it also had the predictable effect of alienating many whites who felt disrespected and resentful.

So, while the Democrats and Clinton looked to a multicultural future, Trump used his experience in reality TV to communicate with this overlooked demographic group. Trump sold himself as a populist and treated the white working class with respect. He spoke to their fears about economic decline and gave voice to their grievances. He vowed to put "America First" and pull back from foreign military adventures that often used working-class kids as cannon fodder.

But much of Trump's message, like the real-estate mogul himself, was phony. He really didn't have policies that would address the needs of working-class Americans. Still, his promises of a massive infrastructure plan, good health-care for all, and rejection of unfair trade deals rang the right bells with enough voters to flip some traditionally Democratic blue-collar states to Republican red.

Staying Blind

You might have thought that the Democrats would respond to Trump's shocking victory, which also left Republicans in charge of Congress and most statehouses around the country, by launching an apologetic listening tour to reconnect with working-class whites.


Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaking with supporters at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 21, 2016.
(Image by (Photo by Gage Skidmore))   Permission   Details   DMCA

There also might have been a clear-eyed evaluation of the weaknesses of the Democratic presidential nominee who came to personify the corrupt insider-culture of Official Washington, exploiting government service for financial gain by raking in millions of dollars for speeches to Wall Street and other special interests.

Clinton also offended many peace voters because of her support for aggressive war, both as a U.S. senator backing the disastrous invasion of Iraq and as Secretary of State pushing for U.S. military interventions in Libya and Syria. Her apology for voting for the Iraq War came across as opportunistic and insincere, and her undisguised delight over Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's grisly murder ("We came; we saw; he died!") seemed ghoulish.

And, whether fairly or not, many Americans were turned off by the Democratic Party's emphasis on "identity politics," the assumption that people would vote based on their gender, race or sexual orientation, rather than on bread-and-butter policies and war-or-peace issues.

In other words, the Democratic Party could have looked in the mirror and seen what many Americans found unappealing about the modern version of a party that had done so much to build the country, from the New Deal during the Great Depression through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and taking a leading role in addressing environmental, health-care and other national challenges.

But today's Democrats instead chose to blame their plight largely on Russia and its alleged "meddling" in U.S. politics, a strategy that not only made little sense -- given the many other reasons why voters turned away from Clinton and her party -- but delivered a message to white working-class voters who had gone over to Trump that they were "stupid" and had been "duped."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek.
(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)


I would like to offer a different perspective, all due respect to the illustrious and courageous author.

I do not buy into the narrative that white "honkey nazis" elected Trump. Of course there is some of that. But that narrative was created, like the Russian narrative, to discredit Trump and the forces that elected him. Have there really been polls that break down Trump's support in the election and why he was elected? Certainly he gained from the anti-Obama and the anti-Clinton crowd. But he also espoused a foreign policy that emphasized engagement over conflict. Certainly this must have seemed sensible to millions of voters, compared to Clinton's bellicose language that seemed to only bring chaos, confusion, and huge bills to the taxpayer. Were Trump supporters oblivious to the obvious? Let's also remember that Trump said some sensational things that were worth Americans' vote just to have a person of his stature say them. He very clearly said that ISIS was created by Clinton and Obama. He did not hedge in the least in his statement about it. He often used twitter. To me, that was a great, populist move that probably brought him additional votes. Voters felt that he was not speaking through a puppet spokesperson, but that he truly democratized his communication with the masses. And that still stands after his presidency.

After his election, Trump had the guts to fire the arch-criminal of the thuggish FBI, James Comey. Since Americans will not get a good president one way or another, this act was worth a vote for Trump. He also allegedly pulled the plug on the CIA program in the Middle East, and bragged about it.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:24:31 AM

But he backed the attack that resulted in the death of the little American girl in Yemen. I believe this was the reason for the strike, and not the terrorist cells. The CIA/FBI Pentagon wanted to get rid of an enemy's descendants, because they are organizations that live, thrive, on their vindictiveness. But yes, Trump can be a complete a.h. but not more a one than previous presidents such as Obama or Bush.

That he has provoked the ire of the establishment, to the extent that they have mobilized their big guns and their entire lying propaganda operation against him, is to his credit.

So those are a few thoughts to share.

It is interesting that Parry actually holds out some "wait and see" hope for Trump. Parry is a great writer, and lays out his case well enough. My views are not meant to actively oppose his perspective, but to provide some "alternative facts."

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:25:47 AM

