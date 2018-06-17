

Stephen Miller and Donald Trump

It has become clear that Stephen Miller is behind the despicable, immoral practice of taking children from their parents and putting them in concentration camps. It will cost him his job at the White House.

The New York Times says,

"...for George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the idea of crying children torn from their parents' arms was simply too inhumane -- and too politically perilous -- to embrace as policy,"

"But advocates inside the administration, most prominently Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump's senior policy adviser, never gave up on the idea. Last month, facing a sharp uptick in illegal border crossings, Mr. Trump ordered a new effort to criminally prosecute anyone who crossed the border unlawfully -- with few exceptions for parents traveling with their minor children. And now Mr. Trump faces the consequences. With thousands of children detained in makeshift shelters, his spokesmen this past week had to deny accusations that the administration was acting like Nazis. Even evangelical supporters like Franklin Graham said its policy was "disgraceful."

"But Mr. Miller has expressed none of the president's misgivings. "No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement," he said during an interview in his West Wing office this past week. "It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law."

There it is. Miller doesn't care about the moral issues. He doesn't care how horrible it is.

The Forward published an article, Stephen Miller Was Driving Force Behind Trump Family Separation Policy. The article fails to condemn the policy, but it does put the blame on Miller.

New York Magazine observes,

"Trump administration officials continue to defend the policy as nothing more than enforcement of the law, but in the minds of Miller and other immigration hardliners in the White House, the heartlessness of the policy, as well as all the publicity that indifference gets, are exactly the point. That's because their goal is deter other immigrants from attempting to enter the U.S. in the first place, even though the effectiveness of such tactics is often difficult to discern. Despite the fact that Trump had repeatedly demonized and dehumanized immigrants on his way to the presidency, he rejected the policy plan at first, but the true-believing Miller -- who was also instrumental in pushing the administration's Islamophobic travel ban -- never gave up. Finally, sometime this spring, Miller convinced the president to endorse the idea. As a result, nearly 2,000 children were taken away from their parents and placed in makeshift government shelters in less than a month and a half under the new policy, and that number has undoubtedly gone up in the weeks since (and separations could soon double in some areas).

The NY Times reports,

"Having children does not give you immunity from arrest and prosecution," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a speech on Thursday in Fort Wayne, Ind."

RT @CNN: AG Jeff Sessions on immigration policy: Illegal entry into the US is a crime; "I would cite you to the apostle Paul and his clear… at — 花束 (@Seaof_umi) June 17, 2018

And The Hill reports,

Attorney General Jeff Sessions invoked the Bible on Thursday to defend the Trump administration's immigration policies, including separating families who illegally cross the border into the U.S. "I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said during a speech in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful."

Here's the biblical passage, Romans 13, that Sessions is referring to:

Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. For the one in authority is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God's servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience. This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God's servants, who give their full time to governing. Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor. (Romans 13:1-7)





"Aside from the history of the Roman church, Jesus made it very clear what he thought about inhumane actions, such as separating children from their parents. Look no further then Matthew 25. To ignore the vulnerable, Jesus said, is to ignore and deny Him.

In an excellent discussion of the history of the use of citation of Romans 13, the Atlantic informs us in its article, The Fight to Define Romans 13,

Next Page 1 | 2