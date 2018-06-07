Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Weaponizes Pardon Power: Scorched Earth Campaign Against Law

By       Message William Boardman       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/7/18

Author 14586
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

From Reader Supported News

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-296527}
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

When the target is Hillary Clinton, what's wrong with abuse of power?

In March, President Trump pardoned Kristian Saucier, convicted of breaching military security by taking and mishandling photos of the reactor room of the nuclear submarine he served on. In June, Kristian Saucier has decided to sue former president Barack Obama and former FBI director James Comey for violating his right to equal protection under the law. On its face it looks like a dark joke, but in the alternate reality it's news.

Here's the basic story as reported by assorted media:

Kevin Mark Saucier, now 31, is a native of Arlington, Vermont. He was born in 1986 and eventually enlisted in the Navy. From September 2007 to March 2012, Saucier was a machinist's mate on the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Alexandria. His job included working on the submarine's nuclear propulsion system, a classified area where cameras and personal electronic devices were banned. Saucier was trained to be aware of the security limitations of his job. Photography was always banned in engine rooms.

- Advertisement -

In 2009, for reasons that remain uncertain, Saucier took some number of cellphone photographs in the classified areas of his submarine. He did so on three separate occasions, each time taking two security-violating photographs (January 19 at 4 a.m., March 22 at 1:30 a.m., and July 15 at 12:47 p.m.). These photographs showed only equipment, not people. What, if anything, he did with the photographs before March 2012 remains uncertain. He maintains they were personal mementos. His former wife and his probation officer apparently said Saucier planned to share the photographs with "foreign agencies," but prosecutors did not bring that into the case. As the US Attorney in Connecticut put it:

"SAUCIER had a Secret clearance and knew that the photos depicted classified material and that he was not authorized to take them. He retained these photographs and failed to deliver them to any officer or employee of the U.S. entitled to receive it."

In March 2012, a supervisor at the Hampton, Connecticut, waste transfer station found what turned out to be Saucier's cellphone. In due course, the nuclear sub photos were discovered and reported to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to the FBI. The FBI interviewed him, inquiring in particular about any of his other devices. Initially, Saucier denied taking the photographs. After his FBI interview, Saucier took a hammer to a camera, a memory card, and a laptop computer, hiding the parts in the woods near his grandfather's house in northern Vermont.

On May 28, 2015, Saucier was arrested and charged with unlawful retention of national defense information and obstruction of justice. On May 27 a year later, Saucier pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized possession and retention of national defense information.

- Advertisement -

Before sentencing, Saucier's attorneys compared Saucier's case to Hillary Clinton's much-publicized use of a private email system for State Department business, a years-long offense for which the FBI declined to recommend prosecution. Saucier's attorneys argued that his offense was far less of a breach than Clinton's and that Saucier should get a comparable punishment. By then the Saucier-less-guilty-than-Clinton meme had gone viral in the right-wing mediasphere, and Donald Trump was using it on the campaign trail.

On August 19, 2016, a federal judge sentenced Saucier to one year in prison, three years of supervised release with electronic monitoring, 100 hours of community service and fined him $100. The prosecution had asked for a six-year sentence. The maximum sentence could have been 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Trump in a stump speech said Saucier's picture-taking was "nothing by comparison to what she's done" (referring to Hillary Clinton). In Trump's view:

"They took the kid who wanted some pictures of the submarine. That's an old submarine; they've got plenty of pictures, if the enemy wants them, they've got plenty of them. He wanted to take a couple of pictures. They put him in jail for a year."

On October 4, 2016, in his debate with Senator Tim Kaine, vice presidential candidate Mike Pence brought the Saucier case obliquely into the conversation out of nowhere, in response to no question, as a way to attack Hillary Clinton. Two days later, Saucier's mother was on Fox News thanking Pence for raising the issue. On October 12, 2016, Saucier entered federal prison to start serving his one-year sentence.

After the election, Saucier's attorney, Ronald Daigle, met in Trump Tower with Michael Flynn, who encouraged Saucier to file a formal pardon request. Once President Trump was in office, Saucier appealed to him to commute his sentence and grant him a pardon. Despite early denials, Saucier kept appealing.

On September 6, 2017, Saucier was released from prison, having completed his one-year sentence. Saucier returned home to Vermont, re-joining his second wife and their daughter about to turn two. He said his cars had been repossessed and his home was in foreclosure. He expressed mixed feelings about Trump:

- Advertisement -
"I saw him, while I was in prison, talking about my case on the news and he was very vocal about how what happened to me was wrong. Obviously it was kind of an emotional rollercoaster hearing all that stuff and then nothing happening...

"I served my country for 11 years, I did two tours in the Middle East, and I would like to have my good name back, that's what's most important to me. Nothing can give me back the year I lost with my daughter and wife in prison, but a pardon would definitely restore my good name."

On January 2, 2018, without referring to any pardon request, the President once again used Saucier to bash Hillary Clinton in a tweet:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Vermonter living in Woodstock: elected to five terms (served 20 years) as side judge (sitting in Superior, Family, and Small Claims Courts); public radio producer, "The Panther Program" -- nationally distributed, three albums (at CD Baby), some (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Nuclear Perceptions Fight Reality

Fukushima Spiking All of a Sudden

Fukushima Meltdowns: Global Denial At Work

Vermont Asks: "What the Fukushima"?

Military-Industrial Complex Owns Vermont

Accountability in Vermont?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 