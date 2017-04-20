Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Trump Vs. Kim Jong Un: two loose cannons, a monumental nightmare in the making

By michael payne
The entire world is watching with a sense of foreboding as North Korea and the U.S. head toward a potentially catastrophic military confrontation. This is a time bomb that could go off at any given time when Kim Jong Un, the slightly deranged leader of North Korea, squares off against Trump, the highly reactionary U.S. president.

These are leaders who may look totally different but are quite similar otherwise; both have quick tempers with short fuses, not the characteristics that one would want to be present in leaders of countries that possess very powerful military forces.

Millions of Americans, after having become aware of these latest incidents involving that part of the world, certainly must have a feeling of dread, thinking that this confrontation is not going to end well.

North Korea and its succession of unstable leaders have been developing a nuclear weapon for some time and are said to have as many as 20 that have been tested and are operational, with more in the development. However, they don't yet have the needed missile delivery system.

North Korea has made continuing threats to use such a weapon against South Korea, Japan and even the U.S., proclaiming that they would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if provoked. Their leaders have been and continue to be in a deep state of paranoia.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence just concluded extremely different weekends. While Pence was in South Korea to discuss escalating tensions with North Korea he issued a threat to use military force against that rogue government if it "crossed the U.S. red line". Trump, meanwhile, was hard at work hitting golf balls at his course at Mar-a-Lago -- again.

I say again because, with this latest round of golf, it marked the 18th day that he was playing a round of golf since he took office just 12 weeks ago. Nothing like overdoing a good thing is there? Well, that may be troubling to some observers but to many others it's a blessing when he stays away from Washington, since the more he plays golf the less time he will have to make more enemies for America and cause more controversies.

North Korea and its leaders are known to be extremely rigid, ultra-stubborn individuals who, quite apparently, have little to no capability to sit down with other parties to find ways to reach any form of common ground on any issue. They only communicate with China, the only country with which it has reasonably good relations.

Yes, this country is most certainly a great threat. But yet, as rigid and hostile as its leaders may be, somehow I get the idea that it would not be a complete impossibility to get them to back off from their constant threats and listen to reason. These are people that you cannot threaten or isolate or use sanctions against successfully but there just might be a way to reach them and bring the situation under control.

In this kind of highly volatile situation what should an American president do? What in the world can this president do? That's a dilemma, especially with someone like Trump who is a political and foreign affairs neophyte. But the best thing that he can do is to stop the saber rattling and at least try for once to use some rational thinking to keep things from escalating even further.

His problem is that he does not have the capability to deal with this or any other crisis in a rational way. More and more it appears that he has given the military pretty much free rein to take over U.S. foreign policy and use military power as it sees fit. That is evidenced by the recent missile attack on the Syrian government facility and the dropping over that monstrous "mother of all bombs'" in Afghanistan.

This situation between North Korea and the U.S. might lead to the "Mother of all confrontations."

North Korea might be a relatively small country with a population of only about 25 million but it has very formidable military firepower. Globalfirepower.com ranks its military strength at 25th out of 126 countries that have militaries. That's shocking to hear when the general belief generally is that its leaders are all mouth with nothing to back their bluster. Check out this article that shows the huge military power it possesses.

With this knowledge of North Korea's military strength Trump and his generals better be very careful before deciding to launch a pre-emptive strike on that country because Kim Jong Un could swiftly retaliate against South Korea. It has a very large number of very sophisticated and powerful artillery pieces located on its borders which are aimed directly at Seoul and other strategic targets. Any attack on it would unleash a massive counter-attack.

Trump would be very wise to keep this critically important thought in mind. He better start thinking about establishing and maintaining a solid relationship with China because it is the only country that has a strong influence over North Korea. So how China uses that influence may well make the difference between maintaining a kind of de'tente situation between North Korea and the U.S. versus seeing the eruption of an all-out war, even a nuclear one.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 3:17:50 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I agree that this issue is important: it would be nice to have some good information about it.

I wish the author would refrain from the North Korea "paranoia" label. After the heinous, wanton destruction the US inflicted on the civilian infrastructure in NK during its capitalist attempt to destroy and eliminate all people who thought there might be other viable economic systems, and the annual war games played with South Korea in which the US makes false attacks on the north, the NK reaction is not paranoid--it is using sensible defense against a sadistic bully.

On a personal level, how would you react to someone who murdered many of your family members and continues to point guns at you, often pulling the trigger with you never knowing if the gun is loaded. That same person does every dirty trick to destroy your economy and threatens anyone who tries to work with you or to allow contact with your previous family members. Is a firm reaction paranoia?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 5:19:27 PM

Eric Arnow

Personally, I am sick and tired of Americans moralizing about other peoples countries and leaders. This shows both arrogance and lack of empathy for those on the receiving end of US aggression for decades, if not centuries. If the US lost 30% of its population due to North Korea bombing the US, it might be justified in criticizing NK. But it is the US that in a fair world would be sanctioned, isolated and condemned.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 6:06:21 PM

David William Pear

Regarding DPRK and its leader Kim Jong Un you state in your article the following:

"quick tempers with short fuses...unstable leaders...rigid, ultra-stubborn individuals who, quite apparently, have little to no capability to sit down with other parties...North Korea has made continuing threats...great threat...formidable military firepower"

Other than US and media propaganda I know of no such source for those statements and would like to know yours. I do not mean to pick on you, but these kind of charges have been made for so long that people take them as a given.

Apart from the hyperbole, unless sourced, the DPRK has made it quite clear all the way back to 1994 that they would abandon their nuclear program if the US gave a guarantee on non-aggression. It is the US that walked away from that, broke what agreement and walked away from it (Agreed Framework)

What threats other than that they would defend themselves has the DPRK made? A parade and testing missiles is not a threat. Every country does that and the US has all kinds of war games, military exercises, air shows, parades, testing, etc. and it is not perceived by the media as threatening anyone.

North Korea has a military but how "formidable" is subjective. DPRK ranks number 26 in military budget compared to South Korea #10 and spends about 5 times as much. When one counts the US, NATO, SEATO, then DPRK is a comparable gnat.

It seems quite rational, given all the threats that the US has made and name calling (Axis of Evil), that the DPRK would continue to develop nukes. What other defense do they have and they see what happened to the other "Axis of Evil" Iraq and continuous threat to Iran.

Putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on the USA is important if the "North Korea Nuclear Crisis" is to be avoided. It is not a question of trying to sound "fair and balanced" and "not playing the blame game".

The USA is a serial war criminal with a long and ugly record of lying, false flags, and making up so-called "preemptive attacks" that is against international law. We need to stop the US from starting another slaughter, and so it is important to be honest and not fall for US and msm war propaganda.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 6:21:57 PM

