Trump Team: Accessories Before and After the White Supremacy Facts

We Are As Much Future as History
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
What causes wars and loses elections is fear not hate; fear of losing something real or imaginary; fear of being overlooked, forgotten or ignored; fear of being left behind, thought stupid or not being able to keep up -- but when fear and hate marry, equality and justice for all, are rarely the resulting issue.

Whether the rippling effect of a Trump election or not, in 2017 fear of equal opportunity, heritage of immigration diversity and becoming America's new minority -- has thrown its panicked gauntlet at the feet of America's character.

American History is a continuing roller-coaster ride of memories from differing points of view. Rattled by suspicions of betrayal, drives many to betray, love thy neighbor as thyself.

Our history is in the making, and the maker, but only in America do we celebrate rebellion against our Constitution, which guarantees Freedom of Speech when in union with the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government.

As incompetent as Donald Trump is, it's not just his dishonesty, or even his Pilate-like washing his hands of Afghanistan, turning it over to generals for endless war -- it's that, 67% of Republicans support his response to the domestic terrorism invading American cities.

When Native Americans protested the Dakota Access Pipeline to protect water, environment and their sacred land, they were shot with rubber bullets by North Dakota police, but when armed white supremacists attacked interdenominational clergy, who were obeying their permit to peacefully assemble, police protection was frozen in place, until Charlottesville citizens put themselves between the assaulted clergy and the Brown Shirts style menace.

Seven score and twelve years ago American families fought over preserving, protecting and defending a new nation conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men were created equal vs. the right for plantation owners fearful of economic loss to incite secession from America.

750,000 Americans died from decease, malnutrition, imprisonment and combat. In 2012 numbers, 7.5 million died for opposite definitions of America -- in a war more temporarily muted by presidential Emancipation and assassination than ended by two generals exchanging personal interpretations of the greater good.

Still David Duke and company deny us, peace and goodwill toward all, and in 2017, statues are the latest excuse for incivility, gerrymandering, second-class citizenship, Hate Speech for Free Speech and murder, when an American's skin is a tanner hue, religion non-Christian, gender female, politics not Conservative, sexual preference not hetero -- when not Bannon/Gorka/Miller clones.

Arguably, Alt-Right and bigots are interchangeable, but the former portends fresh faces -- not older Open Carry, carrying neo-Nazi and Confederate flags. From eye-witnesses to the University Tiki-torch parade Friday August 11, 2017, the Alt-Right are, Bannon babies -- twenty-somethings being radically educated, not to be the tip of the spear, but the point of a sharpened cue stick.

The descendants of Jefferson Davis and Generals Lee & Stonewall Jackson have condemned the violence in the name of their ancestors, and joined the call to put Confederate statues in museums where they can be venerated by anyone wishing to relive the 19th century in 21st century air-conditioned comfort.

Any nation so conceived and so dedicated, was not lulled back into civil war because of a February 1915 Birth of a Nation, promoting good guy images of the Klan. Nonetheless, to be vigilant, we need emulate the nine Tougaloo College students who, on May 27, 1961, exercised their right to do homework in a Jackson Mississippi library. Their read-in illuminated what they were for -- not forces they opposed.

What if, in the 1930s, no Germans attended Hitler rallies?

What if we fired McConnell's GOP for having physically challenged Americans in peaceful assembly, dragged from their wheel chairs and removed from the halls of Congress?

What if we ask DHS why it's halting funding plans for, Life After Hate, Sammy Rangel's anti-white extremism group?

It's not about statues. Racism is not symbolism. It's people so fearful of national evolution, they elect international isolation.

Although, not the light of the world, we are the dawns early light, eclipsing the bully's hate, the politician's fear and waging of endless war, in silence.

 

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

