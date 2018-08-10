Trump Supporters Worth Talking to

- Advertisement -

There's a good chance there will be a big blue wave this fall-- a massive repudiation of the Republicans who are supporting Trump. It will happen because some Trump supporters will vote against the Republicans who support him in lockstep. Those Trump voters who are getting disgusted, those who are at the bleeding edge of Trumpism, are the ones worth spending time talking to.

Thomas Friedman, wrote, in a recent article, Keep Up The Blanket Coverage of Trump. It Hurts Him,

"It turns out there is still a cohort of Republicans who have not sold their souls to Trump the way virtually every one of their elected representatives in Washington has done. - Advertisement - It turns out that there are thinking Republicans for whom character, decency and truth-telling still matter in a president. It turns out that there are thinking Republicans who have watched Trump's twitter rants, his disturbed performance at Helsinki and the unrestrained bile that he emits at his rallies -- and the blind, ecstatic response of his core base -- and found them unnerving and unworthy of their support. That is what the polls and polling stations last night are telling us."

Another NYTimes article How Broad, and Happy, Is theTrump Coalition? reports polling which suggests that support from Trump voters is softening among women, college grads and people who are non-white.

Timothy Egan reports, in his article, Red, and Ready to Flip, how Washington's Fifth Congressional District, the Democrat Lisa Brown, observes, "...you really notice the enthusiasm of women. I've been doing a lot of doorbelling, and the gender difference stands out.".

So. forget about these guys



2001 Book by Michael Moore

(Image by Wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA





And put your time into talking to women, college grads and non-whites. I'd encourage you to use his appointment of anti-worker, anti-environment corporatists with huge conflicts of interest, and his stealing babies from parents as issues that most people are disgusted by. I would not go after anything about Russia. By doing that you are, in a way, helping Hillary, which may be fine if you are talking to Democrats, but which is deadly, if you are talking to wobbling Trump supporters.