Trump Sells Peace Like a Dodgy Dealer

By Finian Cunningham

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/26/18

Author 85939
From Sputnik

From youtube.com: Donald Trump {MID-294726}
Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Top Ten)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Seriously, would you buy a second-hand car from the American president? Anybody in their right mind would scoff at the unnerving risk of being sold something liable to splutter into a heap or be repossessed.

Not only that, but dodgy-dealer Trump has surrounded himself with henchmen who have a knack for threatening prospective customers with grievous bodily harm if they don't cough up.

Farcically, the casino-merchant-turned-president is trying to entice North Korea into betting on giving up its nuclear weapons, with only the vaguest of American guarantees, and lots of sinister riders. These only weeks after Trump unilaterally tore up the American side of the bargain in the Iran nuclear accord.

You do have to wonder about the sanity in Washington. Can people be so unaware of their own incompetence and ineptitude?

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a snarling speech aimed at Iran, which can only be described as an ultimatum for surrender. Pompeo -- supposedly America's top diplomat -- warned of the "toughest sanctions ever" that would make Iran struggle for economic survival.

Secretary Pompeo@SecPompeo

After our withdrawal from , @POTUS asked me to achieve his goals on : 1. Apply the strongest possible financial pressure; 2. Deter any Iranian aggression; 3. Advocate for Iranian people; 4. Seek bold new steps with not only our allies & partners, but with Iran as well.

10:42 AM - May 21, 2018

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

