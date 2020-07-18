 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/18/20

Trump Rush to Reopen America is Causing a COVID Resurgence

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
From Robert Reich Blog

Trump on reopening the country amid potential COVID-19 risks
Trump on reopening the country amid potential COVID-19 risks
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump said that June's jobs report, which showed an uptick, proves the economy is "roaring back."

Rubbish. The Labor Department gathered the data during the week of June 12, when America was reporting 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. By the time the report was issued, that figure was 55,000.

The economy isn't roaring back. Just over half of working-age Americans have jobs now, the lowest ratio in over 70 years. What's roaring back is COVID-19.

Until it's tamed, the economy doesn't stand a chance.

The surge in cases isn't because America is doing more tests for the virus, as Trump contends. Cases are rising even where testing is declining. Deaths have resumed their gruesome ascent.

The surge is occurring because America reopened before COVID-19 was contained.

Trump was so intent on having a good economy by Election Day that he resisted doing what was necessary to contain the virus. He left everything to governors and local officials, then warned that the "cure" of closing the economy was "worse than the disease." Trump even called on citizens to "liberate" their states from public health restrictions.

Yet he still has no national plan for testing, contact tracing and isolating people with infections.

It would be one thing if every other rich nation in the world botched it as badly as has America. But even Italy -- not always known for the effectiveness of its leaders or the pliability of its citizens -- has contained the virus and is reopening without a resurgence.

There was never a conflict between containing COVID-19 and getting the economy back on track. The first was always a prerequisite to the second. By doing nothing to contain the virus, Trump has not only caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths but put the economy into a stall.

The uptick in jobs in June was due almost entirely to the hasty reopening, which is now being reversed. Across America, a vast re-closing is underway, as haphazard as was the reopening.

In the biggest public health emergency in US history, in which nearly 136,000 have already lost their lives, still no one is in charge.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
