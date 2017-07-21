Refresh  

Trump Replaces Press Secretary Sean Spicer with Billionaire Anthony Scaramucci

From commons.wikimedia.org: Anthony Scaramucci at SALT Conference 2016 {MID-143790}
Anthony Scaramucci at SALT Conference 2016
It looks like Trump has added another utra-wealthy member to his White House team. Scaramucci's theme is "fake it 'til you make it," which fits perfectly with #POSPOTUS Donald Trump's view of the world.

Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon were both left out of the decision making process (vile chemicals in Trump's skull, otherwise known, for most beings, as a brain.)

It is being said that he doesn't have the qualifications for this.

I'd have to disagree. Trump wants an attack dog who makes a living faking. Scaramucci will make Trump much happier. Expect him to routinely attack the media, insult journalists and to build the message that the Trump White House has been excreting that the media offers fake news.

Scaramucci is reportedly worth $1.5 billion dollars and owned the hedge fund of hedge funds-- investment firm SkyBridge Capital, which he sold to a Chinese Bank for $11.5 billion, earlier this year. That gives him great experience for selling out America to Russia, China and whatever other buyers POSPOTUS Trump lines up

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. 

