

Anthony Scaramucci at SALT Conference 2016

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA



Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon were both left out of the decision making process (vile chemicals in Trump's skull, otherwise known, for most beings, as a brain.)

It is being said that he doesn't have the qualifications for this.

I'd have to disagree. Trump wants an attack dog who makes a living faking. Scaramucci will make Trump much happier. Expect him to routinely attack the media, insult journalists and to build the message that the Trump White House has been excreting that the media offers fake news.

Scaramucci is reportedly worth $1.5 billion dollars and owned the hedge fund of hedge funds-- investment firm SkyBridge Capital, which he sold to a Chinese Bank for $11.5 billion, earlier this year. That gives him great experience for selling out America to Russia, China and whatever other buyers POSPOTUS Trump lines up