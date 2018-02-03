Mask
Are we all getting used to President Trump?
Imagine the day's news without his blond frump,
Or his talk of a Wall that keeps out brown men,
Or counting successes on fingers all ten.
It's taken a year to fit our foot to his shoe,
But if it fits, wear it, the saying's quite true.
.
For all over the place are folks settling down,
Ignoring the madness and going about town,
Repubs are content to cheer his bombast,
Silently wondering how long this can last.
And with Trump now loving the neocons' fun,
The Complex is set for another good run.
.
Even palace intrigue's declined to humdrum,
Its wandering plot set to soap-opera drum.
Will Jared bite dust? Will the general survive?
It beats Young and Restless and some of it's live.
What sputters the most is the Russia red herring,
Which more and more seems but FBI daring.
.
The media as well accepts this new order,
Not calling lies lies, but on the line-border.
They're "disputed" or "controversial" facts,
Which dials down somewhat their public impacts.
It ain't the done thing to say Mr. T. fibs:
"Respectable" journalists must bow to His Nibs.
.
Meanwhile America gets greater and greater,
As we spring out of our cultural crater,
And politics reaches a John Adams level,
Renewing democracy in which we revel,
It's quite a trick that in one year of scrimmage,
Trump is remaking the land in his image.