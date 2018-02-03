Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Trump Remakes America in his Image

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/3/18

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Mask {MID-242209}
Mask
(Image by Krttik'l Ka'pchr (CH))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Are we all getting used to President Trump?
Imagine the day's news without his blond frump,
Or his talk of a Wall that keeps out brown men,
Or counting successes on fingers all ten.
It's taken a year to fit our foot to his shoe,
But if it fits, wear it, the saying's quite true.
.
For all over the place are folks settling down,
Ignoring the madness and going about town,
Repubs are content to cheer his bombast,
Silently wondering how long this can last.
And with Trump now loving the neocons' fun,
The Complex is set for another good run.
.
Even palace intrigue's declined to humdrum,
Its wandering plot set to soap-opera drum.
Will Jared bite dust? Will the general survive?
It beats Young and Restless and some of it's live.
What sputters the most is the Russia red herring,
Which more and more seems but FBI daring.
.
The media as well accepts this new order,
Not calling lies lies, but on the line-border.
They're "disputed" or "controversial" facts,
Which dials down somewhat their public impacts.
It ain't the done thing to say Mr. T. fibs:
"Respectable" journalists must bow to His Nibs.
.
Meanwhile America gets greater and greater,
As we spring out of our cultural crater,
And politics reaches a John Adams level,
Renewing democracy in which we revel,
It's quite a trick that in one year of scrimmage,
Trump is remaking the land in his image.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction (novels) and verse.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 