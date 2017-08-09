Power of Story
Trump Relishes Annihilation Like a Hors D'Oeuvre

Finian Cunningham
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/9/17

From Sputnik

From youtube.com: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un {MID-150221}
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It really is saying something when US President Trump's latest threat against North Korea draws a rebuke from John McCain -- America's most hawkish lawmaker.

McCain said Trump's comments about striking North Korea with "fire and fury" were not helpful in the current spiral of tensions.

Other members of the US Congress deplored Trump's reckless rhetoric, even comparing the president to the North Korean leader Kim Jung - un, who is commonly regarded as "a nut-job" by American politicians and media.

That comparison is saying something about Donald Trump's own state of mind.

Speaking before dinner this week at this private golf club in New Jersey, Trump warned North Korea that the country would "face fire and fury, the like of which the world has never seen before." Such words coming on the 72nd anniversary of the US dropping two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki -- killing over 200,000 people -- are grotesque.

Do American political leaders have no shame about the past criminal deeds of their country? Speaking about ordering genocide as if it's like ordering a hors d'oeuvre.

Even in the gung-ho political culture of the United States, Trump's casual belligerence and threat of annihilation caused a shock among some politicians and media. One lawmaker, New York Representative Eliot Engel, called Trump's rhetoric "unhinged."

The alarm is well founded. Given numerous threats already from the US that it is prepared to use pre-emptive military force against North Korea, the words from Trump implying a catastrophic attack worse than the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are indeed criminally reckless.

North Korea quickly responded that it was ready to carry out a preemptive attack on the US airbase on the Pacific island of Guam, which would "envelope it in fire." Pyongyang uses this kind of melodramatic rhetoric all the time, regularly threatening to turn the US and its allies in South Korea and Japan into "a sea of fire."

But now, even more alarmingly, we have the American Commander-in-Chief indulging in a treacherous spiral of warmongering threats, where one misstep, one misunderstanding, could launch a nuclear war in the region.

Russia and China have both called for calm and for dialogue to resolve the long-running conflict on the Korean Peninsula, which has seen recurring tensions ever since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

However, Russia and China bear a measure of responsibility for the latest flare-up. Both countries supported US calls last weekend to pile on more economic sanctions against North Korea, when they voted unanimously at the Security Council. Those sanctions were imposed in response to North Korea's defiance of previous resolutions banning the testing of ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads. Last month, North Korea launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which many analysts believe are capable of hitting the US mainland.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 83 quicklinks, 2420 comments, 13 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Everything is out of control in our country, and Trump is at the conn. Trump is insane, dangerous beyond words to the world, and obviously unable to govern. This is not the time to blame anyone for the state of the nation. It is the time to right the ship before it is too late.

We must tell our congresscritters to stop pointing fingers at the opposite party, to stop viewing every disastrous crisis du jour as a political issue.

Democrats are fixated on the Russian issue and Hillary's loss. Republicans are in a knee-jerk mode defending every insane, reckless, dangerous action Trump takes as if their next election depends on buoying him up.

We are now on the brink of Armageddon as Trump issues threats of nuclear war to another lunatic, and neither one will ratchet down the rhetoric to a level where negotiation is possible. Trump's latest threat of fire and fury was off the cuff, we are told. That, alone, is more than sufficient reason to remove him from office on the basis of the 25th Amendment. It MUST be done immediately...iMMEDIATELY, before it is too late.

Let's all write our congresscritters with a demand to remove Trump now.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 10, 2017 at 12:01:14 AM

Author 0
