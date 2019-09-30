 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/30/19

Trump Regime Denies Visas to Members of Russian and Iranian UN Delegations

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 194
Message Stephen Lendman
Become a Fan
  (193 fans)

From Transcend

United Nations
United Nations
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

The US operates by its own rules exclusively, repeatedly breaching international laws, norms and standards.

Iranian President Rouhani addressed the General Assembly on Wednesday, arriving in New York on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif preceded him in the city last Friday, saying US visas for him and Rouhani were delayed, only issued grudgingly, adding that the Trump regime "made it very clear in a letter that they attached to my visa that I'm not eligible to get a visa, but they're doing it on a waiver basis. So they want me to know that I'm not supposed to be here" -- the same true for Rouhani.

Many of his aides and Iranian journalists were denied visa permission to attend the General Assembly session.

As of late last week, Rouhani said he and his delegation might skip the session because the Trump regime balked at issuing them visas.

Pompeo urged denying them permission to come. Last week, Iran's IRNA news agency said the nation's "absence will show that in contrast with its commitments to the United Nations and international organizations within the framework of agreements, diplomacy has no value for the United States," adding, "Although the Islamic Republic of Iran has not left the scene and it continues its active diplomacy, the US government must answer for its behavior."

US visas granted Rouhani, Zarif, and their aides permitted to come are greatly restricted, letting them only travel from their Manhattan lodging to UN headquarters and the Iranian mission -- an affront to its officials and the world body.

Russia was offended the same way. Reportedly, 10 members of its UN delegation were denied visas.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the affront, saying, "This is an outrageous example of disrespect by the United States for UN members, as well as failure to fulfill its obligations as a country hosting the world organization," adding that this "act of neglect of the rights of sovereign states and international organizations" to fulfill international obligations will be a key topic of discussion between Sergey Lavrov and Pompeo when they meet at the UN.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed outrage, saying, "The situation is alarming and certainly unacceptable, and such steps are unacceptable," adding, "Washington is violating its international commitments. This is a direct violation of Washington's international obligations because this is not a bilateral visit. This is a visit by Russia's delegation to the UN General Assembly."

The Trump regime's hostile action "certainly demands a rather tough response of Moscow and, as we believe, not a less tough response of the UN, because the situation directly concerns the UN and its headquarters."

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned US envoy to Moscow Jon Huntsman over the issue. Declining to come, he sent his deputy in his stead, another affront.

A weak-kneed UN response by Secretary General Guterres' spokesman said, "We are trying to find out more about this. We only have press reports so far."

The US is militantly hostile toward Russia, Iran, and other sovereign states it doesn't control.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Lendman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I was born in 1934, am a retired, progressive small businessman concerned about all the major national and world issues, committed to speak out and write about them.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The McCain-Lieberman Police State Act

Daniel Estulin's "True Story of the Bilderberg Group" and What They May Be Planning Now

Continuity of Government: Coup d'Etat Authority in America

America Facing Depression and Bankruptcy

Lies, Damn Lies and the Murdoch Empire

Mandatory Swine Flu Vaccine Alert

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 