Power of Story
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Pushes War with Iran

By       Message Finian Cunningham     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/9/17

From Strategic Culture

From youtube.com: Is Trump Trying to Sabotage the Nuclear Deal to Lay Groundwork for War With Iran? {MID-190884}
Is Trump Trying to Sabotage the Nuclear Deal to Lay Groundwork for War With Iran?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Iran has responded furiously to what it called "reckless" Saudi threats after the latter accused Iran of "an act of war" in carrying out a long-range ballistic strike near the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Iran categorically denied any involvement in the missile attack at the weekend, which reports say was mounted by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saudi Arabia's southern border.

However, the Saudi rulers were quick to accuse Iran of supplying the Houthi militants with the ballistic weapon and thereby carrying out an act of war on Saudi Arabia. No evidence was presented in support of the Saudi claims.

Nevertheless, the Saudi position was immediately backed up by US President Donald Trump who, while on a tour of Asia, asserted: "Iran just took a shot at Saudi Arabia."

This automatic concurrence of views between Trump and the Saudi rulers suggests a level of concerted thinking by Washington and Riyadh, with the aim of incriminating Iran.

In other words, Saudi Arabia's provocative accusations against Iran -- which could serve as a pretext for a military escalation -- are not just isolated bluster from Riyadh.

The alarming thing is that the Trump administration has been coordinating its hostile rhetoric towards Iran for several months now, along with Saudi Arabia and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. All three allies have been using virtually the same talking-points, making hollow accusations against Iran of sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East region.

Trump's threat to tear up the international nuclear accord with Iran and the reimposition of economic sanctions is also part of what appears to be an agenda of stoking a confrontation with the Islamic Republic. Before its 1979 revolution, Iran was a loyal client regime of the US. Washington, it seems, has never gotten over the loss of its Persian vassal state.

So, when the Saudi rulers accuse Iran of "an act of war" over the missile strike at the weekend, that suggests another step being taken in furthering a concerted agenda worked out by the US, Israel and the Saudis for setting up a conflict.

All of this has to be put in a much bigger regional context in which there has been a dramatic shift in geopolitical power. Russia, Iran, Syria and Lebanon's Hezbollah have emerged as new dominant political forces in the strategically vital Middle East.

The defeat of the US-led axis, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, in the proxy war in Syria is a momentous setback. The newly established dominance of Russia and Iran is anathema to the US and its regional clients.

This is why the US and its client regimes are seeking to sow conflict elsewhere in the region and towards Iran in particular. It's a nefarious consolation prize for having their regime-change plans spectacularly upended in Syria by Russia and Iran.

When Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri was summoned to Saudi Arabia at the weekend to tender his resignation, it was obviously a ploy to smear Iran and its ally Hezbollah. Hariri claimed in a Saudi television broadcast that he was running for his life to escape an assassination plot hatched by Iran and Hezbollah.

The sensationalist claims made by Hariri were dismissed by Iran as ridiculous. Even Lebanese President Michel Aoun treated the claims with derision, saying that he expects Hariri to return to Beirut immediately and explain his "surprise" resignation while standing in his own country, not from a TV studio in some foreign capital.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kenneth Johnson

  New Content

Surely, our President has advisors who point out to him the Iranian point of view, to help him make a rational decision.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:11:16 PM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

Surely!!! :)

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:52:44 AM

George W.Reichel

  New Content

Doing the will of his masters

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:46:34 PM

Daniel Geery

  New Content
Just how dumb can these sick bastards get? Wait, sorry I asked that. Yet again, I note that truth is the first casualty of war. Thank you for rectifying this, for those who listen. I wonder how many humans our murdering thug of a "leader" has already caused the deaths of. But wait again! The answer is zero--others do the dirty work for him.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:33:14 PM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I'm wondering. Instead of the myriad groups of protests on a variety of important, but diverse issues, what if the plans were consolidated? All activists gather at local recruiting offices and high schools.
1. People don't need to have $ to travel to DC.
2. Easier for older people to participate.
3. Plenty of poster quotes, including from Old man Kissinger himself. Pictures of war dead, also helpful.
4. Goal: to get young people to rethink a bad decision.
5. Bring along some employers with job offers, or at least, applications.

I think the Quakers have done a lot of work in this area already. Maybe they have stuff printable for fliers to hand out. All 100% peaceful

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:12:33 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content
I like it. I'm continually pondering ways to work outside the system. I will be mulling this over.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 8:39:12 PM

Vernon Huffman

  New Content

It would pay to remember that Russia won WWII.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:10:52 PM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Vernon Huffman:   New Content

And from what I've read recently, Russia is a pretty good bet for winning WWIII. I would really appreciate it if the US started minding its Ps & Qs. Braggadocio is SO taunting.

We might not be the Almighty we think we are. HOWEVER, we could truly be #1 if we moved quickly toward peaceful co-existence with the other nations.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 7:06:12 PM

Leslie Johnson

  New Content
This article is just plain scary, and I'm not disagreeing with it, BTW. With a totally ignorant man a president, who probably can't even spell diplomacy, much less use it, the scenario is not necessarily outside the realm of possibility. God help us.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 10:11:03 PM

