Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Proves He's as Dangerous as Kim Jong-un with Threat to Unleash "Fire and Fury" on North Korea

By       Message Steven Rosenfeld     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/9/17

From AlterNet

Will the Pentagon obey its commander-in-chief if he launches a war of choice?


(Image by YouTube Screengrab)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump threatened to unleash overwhelming military force on North Korea, when asked to respond to the country's latest provocations after the United Nations Security Council adopted a new round of sanctions.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," the president said Tuesday. "They will be met with fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. He has been very threatening -- beyond a normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Trump's comments come against a backdrop of media reports, such as the Washington Post's on Tuesday, stating that intelligence analysts are saying the North Koreans have the technical capacity to place a nuclear warhead atop a missile whose range can reach the western United States.

For many Americans, Trump's remarks play on their darkest fears about his presidency -- that a confrontation between a bully president and a bully North Korean dictator could lead to nuclear catastrophe.

Trump's threat represents a line in the sand akin to the one his predecessor drew with Syria for its use of poison gas. President Obama ultimately did not follow through with military action, a tack that drew feverish criticism from the Republican nominee throughout the 2016 election.

In recent days, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been meeting with his counterparts in Asia and seeking to lower the temperature in the region by forging a collective response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear weapons and missile programs.

As CNN reported, on Monday North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho blamed the U.S. for the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, saying his country's "possession of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles is a legitimate option for self-defense in the face of a clear and real nuclear threat posed by the U.S."

"We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table," Ri said, adding that North Korea would "teach the U.S. a severe lesson" if it used military force against North Korea.

Trump's comments came during a "working vacation" at a New Jersey golf course, where he was hosting an event focused on the domestic opioid addiction crisis. It is not clear if his remarks were coordinated with the rest of his foreign policy team.

Right-wing factions in Washington have encouraged Trump to take more assertive postures in the world's hotspots, from Iran to North Korea. It appears that some people in these circles have been leaking intelligence assessments to the Washington Post and press, in part fanning the Trump-North Korea confrontation.

Where this goes next is anyone's guess, as both the American president and the North Korean dictator appear incapable of backing down. It's not clear whether the U.S. military would obey a presidential order to attack North Korea.

The nuclear issue is not a new one. Past administrations have talked loudly, but done little more than push for U.N. sanctions while urging China, North Korea's neighbor and ally, to pressure the country into deescalating.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pennsylvania Court Deals Blow to Fracking Industry: Corporations Not The Same As Persons With Privacy Rights

See (Literally) Why Al Franken is Gaining Votes

Hard Lesson for Franken: Not All Votes Get Counted

Democrats Better Focus on the Races That Matter in '18 or We Will Have Another Decade of Right-Wing Extremists in Charge

50 Shockingly Extreme Right-Wing Proposals in the 2016 Republican Party Platform

Newt Gingrich Plays Goebbels for Trump in Insane Attack on Justice Department and Mueller

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 678 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"...he is as unstable and unpredictable as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

What evidence do we even have that Kim Jong-un is unstable, other than the usual parroting of propaganda from the mainstream??

Personally, if I was running a country that was practically wiped out in the past by the U.S., and had my offers to conduct a proper dialogue refused, I would be moving to build up a meaningful defense of both weaponry and counter-intimidation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 9, 2017 at 8:02:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 