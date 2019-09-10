Trump: Our Fascist Roots



"I think they are very fine people." This was Trump's response to the neo-Nazis and white supremicists at the Charlottesville tragedy in 2017.

The lack of a clear line marking the transformation to a fascist state, points to the movement's insidious nature, and the impossibility of relying on simplistic definitions. Since there is no all-encompassing definition, it is necessary to look at the traits and explore the degrees of fascism. While many traits of fascism are almost universally accepted, some are contested. The following are generally accepted definitions of fascism.

1.Powerful and Continuing Nationalism

2.Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights

3.Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause

4.Supremacy of the Military

5.Rampant Sexism

6.Controlled Mass Media

7.Obsession with National Security

8.Religion and Government Connected

9.Corporate Power is Protected

10.Labor Power is Suppressed

11.Disdain for Intellectuals and the Fine Arts

12.Obsession with Criminality and Punishment

