Trump Mimics Israeli Supremacist Right, Accuses Jewish American Democrats of Treason to Israel

Trump on Israel

Trump on Tuesday attacked American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party (as 70%-80% of them do) as demonstrating "a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

What Trump meant has been widely debated and, in my view, misinterpreted. He wasn't bringing up dual loyalty or accusing Jewish Democrats of being unpatriotic Americans. As Debra Sushan rightly observed, he was accusing Jewish American Democrats of being disloyal to Israel. He was simply stating the position of far right-wing Israeli parties such as the ruling Likud of PM Binyamin Netanyahu.