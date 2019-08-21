Trump Mimics Israeli Supremacist Right, Accuses Jewish American Democrats of Treason to Israel

From Informed Comment
Trump on Tuesday attacked American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party (as 70%-80% of them do) as demonstrating "a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."
What Trump meant has been widely debated and, in my view, misinterpreted. He wasn't bringing up dual loyalty or accusing Jewish Democrats of being unpatriotic Americans. As Debra Sushan rightly observed, he was accusing Jewish American Democrats of being disloyal to Israel. He was simply stating the position of far right-wing Israeli parties such as the ruling Likud of PM Binyamin Netanyahu.
When you look at the context, it's pretty clear Trump is accusing American Jews of being insufficiently loyal TO ISRAEL. So not only is he accusing us of dual loyalty...he's saying that most of us aren't very good at it.
President Trump called American Jews who vote for Democrats disloyal to Israel at a press event with the President of Romania.
President Trump is right, it shows a great deal of disloyalty to oneself to defend a party that protects/emboldens people that hate you for your religion.