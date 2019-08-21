 
 
Trump Mimics Israeli Supremacist Right, Accuses Jewish American Democrats of Treason to Israel

Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
From Informed Comment

Trump on Israel
Trump on Tuesday attacked American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party (as 70%-80% of them do) as demonstrating "a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

What Trump meant has been widely debated and, in my view, misinterpreted. He wasn't bringing up dual loyalty or accusing Jewish Democrats of being unpatriotic Americans. As Debra Sushan rightly observed, he was accusing Jewish American Democrats of being disloyal to Israel. He was simply stating the position of far right-wing Israeli parties such as the ruling Likud of PM Binyamin Netanyahu.

 

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

