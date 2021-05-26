Trump May Get a Florida Casino. Peaceful Protesters Get the Finger, or Worse

Florida lawmakers to consider DeSantis, Seminole Tribe gambling compact Florida lawmakers will start a special session on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida signed off on a gambling compact last ... (Image by YouTube, Channel: WPLG Local 10) DetailsDMCA
Ivy League Ron DeSantis, the Trump-lovin' governor of Florida, stands by his man. Trump, a South Florida resident, got impeached twice when he was president. But that is old news. A New York City grand jury is now investigating Trump and the Trump Organization. And Trump, who never met an election result he would not try to change or rig, is also under investigation by a district attorney in Georgia.
Even so, the Republican-dominated state legislature, meeting in a special session, approved a deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It clears the way for the disgraced former president to bring a casino to his ailing property in Doral. The action came after our law and order governor, who also believes in freedom, got props from rightwing Breitbart for inking the deal.
An Associated Press report in Breitbart quoted the governor. "This historic compact expands economic opportunity, tourism, and recreation, and bolsters the fiscal success of our state in one fell swoop for the benefit of all Floridians and Seminoles alike," DeSantis said. "Our agreement establishes the framework to generate billions in new revenue and untold waves of positive economic impact."
This is what Ivy League Ron didn't say, leaving it to journalists to read the fine print. The Seminoles "agreed not to object to new gambling operations that are farther than 15 miles away from its Hollywood casinos," according to WLRN and the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
The report continued, "Trump Doral falls just outside that 15-mile zone, as does the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, which has also been mentioned as a possible casino site."
Wonderful. Trump or his close associates and family members face legal jeopardy in their hometown New York City. But Sunshine State Republicans, led by Trump cheerleader DeSantis, open the door for a possible financial windfall that Trump can leverage to raise money for anticipated legal defenses.
If only the Florida GOP would demonstrate the same amount of concern for peaceful protesters who exercise their First Amendment right of free speech.
Instead, DeSantis signed a law protecting motorists who hit protesters.
See what I mean? Trump gets whatever he wants from DeSantis. However, Americans who believe in certain types of freedom get the finger, or worse.
