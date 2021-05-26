 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/26/21

Trump May Get a Florida Casino. Peaceful Protesters Get the Finger, or Worse

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Florida lawmakers to consider DeSantis, Seminole Tribe gambling compact Florida lawmakers will start a special session on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida signed off on a gambling compact last ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WPLG Local 10)   Details   DMCA

Ivy League Ron DeSantis, the Trump-lovin' governor of Florida, stands by his man. Trump, a South Florida resident, got impeached twice when he was president. But that is old news. A New York City grand jury is now investigating Trump and the Trump Organization. And Trump, who never met an election result he would not try to change or rig, is also under investigation by a district attorney in Georgia.

Even so, the Republican-dominated state legislature, meeting in a special session, approved a deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It clears the way for the disgraced former president to bring a casino to his ailing property in Doral. The action came after our law and order governor, who also believes in freedom, got props from rightwing Breitbart for inking the deal.

An Associated Press report in Breitbart quoted the governor. "This historic compact expands economic opportunity, tourism, and recreation, and bolsters the fiscal success of our state in one fell swoop for the benefit of all Floridians and Seminoles alike," DeSantis said. "Our agreement establishes the framework to generate billions in new revenue and untold waves of positive economic impact."

This is what Ivy League Ron didn't say, leaving it to journalists to read the fine print. The Seminoles "agreed not to object to new gambling operations that are farther than 15 miles away from its Hollywood casinos," according to WLRN and the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The report continued, "Trump Doral falls just outside that 15-mile zone, as does the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, which has also been mentioned as a possible casino site."

Wonderful. Trump or his close associates and family members face legal jeopardy in their hometown New York City. But Sunshine State Republicans, led by Trump cheerleader DeSantis, open the door for a possible financial windfall that Trump can leverage to raise money for anticipated legal defenses. If only the Florida GOP would demonstrate the same amount of concern for peaceful protesters who exercise their First Amendment right of free speech.

Instead, DeSantis signed a law protecting motorists who hit protesters. See what I mean? Trump gets whatever he wants from DeSantis. However, Americans who believe in certain types of freedom get the finger, or worse.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 