Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Trump Loyalty: With It You Have No Idea What You Are Earning For Yourself

Trumpers, beware. You are painting yourselves into a very dark corner. The world is watching, and the future is patiently awaiting your arrival.

You have been manipulated by forces unseen to be the welcoming dupes that you are. What those forces have accomplished for you with your well-trained denial of Trump's incompetence, what they have accomplished with your reinforcement of his ego, with your assurances that no one "has a chance" of beating him in an election, with all of the accusations of "rigged elections," and "deep state," and "fake news," and media-out-to-get-him crap, is to provide yourselves with the perfect self-fulfilling prophecy no matter what happens in this horrid presidency. The safety of your mental construct is assured. Whatever happens, you will now be able to say, "I told you so!"

You admit, "He's not perfect." But you forgive so much that is unforgivable. You are willing to ignore his glaring faults and deficits. For you, he rides a white horse and carries the lance of freedom. He is the "best ever." And "the other side" is out to get him no matter what, just because they are "deranged" enough to accuse him of all sorts of things. No matter that he has actually committed those acts, which are unimportant in the grand scheme of things. You label this constant attack with truths you do not like, the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Yet you are completely unable to see the irony of such a label in the face of your own sycophancy. You are satisfied, unshaken. You are enamored. And because of the intractable "evil" of his attackers, he is vulnerable and you must defend him. His attackers are everywhere. You know these things beyond all doubt. And you know that if he stumbles, it will be because of the never-ending unbearable assaults against his "goodness" as a leader. And therefore, whatever happens, you can say I told you so.

If he wins re-election, I told you so.

If he is defeated, I told you so.

If he is impeached for an unprecedented second time, I told you so.

If after leaving office he is tried, convicted, and imprisoned, I told you so.

If he dies of a heart attack while in office, their constant unfair hounding killed him! I told you so!

If history remembers him as the scourge of the 21st century, I told you so.

You are "safe." You can't lose whenever he ultimately loses. And he will lose. Everybody does. But he has earned the pending fall like few others before him.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dan Cooper

What would Trumpers do if they could see the future? What would they think if they could read the news of the day about Trump in February, 2021? How about 2031? The poor deluded fools would choke on their own drool if they could see what the future holds.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 17, 2020 at 8:01:01 PM

Author 0
