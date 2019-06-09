Trump Lies and Dissembles on Mexico Tariff Negotiation

Trump says US has reached a deal with Mexico on tariffs President Trump announced the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement on immigration and tariffs. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial ...
"The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations.
Friday's joint declaration says Mexico agreed to the "deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border." But the Mexican government had already pledged to do that in March during secret talks in Miami between Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of homeland security, and Olga Sanchez, the Mexican secretary of the interior, the officials said."
This is no surprise. Trump, as a malignant narcissist, is a chronic liar. The question is, how many times has he claimed success in the past where his claim was a lie and fraud. It's amazing that Trump supporters continue to back such a flaming liar. But it's probably because of his onslaught of attacks on media.
