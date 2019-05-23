Trump Jr Gets Book Deal, Twitter Lights Up with Title Suggestions

- Advertisement -

The Hatchet Book Group (whoops, that's spelled "Hachette"), an imprint of Center Street Books has signed a deal with Donald Trump Jr. for a book focusing on politics.

The Daily Beast noted that "Anyone who's stumbled across Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter feed will know that he's an exciting literary talent that was just waiting to be discovered. "

It's not clear whether Junior's fan base is familiar with actual books, but Twitter is alive with the sound of sarcasm under the hashtag #DonJrBookTitles. (Feel free to add your own in the comments.)

RT @OhNoSheTwitnt: - The Liar, the Snitch, and the War Crimes - Moby Dickhead - Animal Harm - White Pride & Prejudice - Of ICE and Men -… at - Advertisement - May 23, 2019

RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Ok, that's actually pretty funny. Bonus points for the photoshop work😂 #DonJrBookTitles https://t.co/ZwP3hL9cOK at https://t.co/ZwP3hL9cOK — Jim Accoster (@TheOxyCon) May 23, 2019

- Advertisement -

“Does this treason make me look fat?” #DonJrBookTitles at — The Mix (@SecretSauce411) May 23, 2019

RT @Undershafted: Pride and Extreme Prejudice The Tax Man Cometh Coward’s End Triumph of the Shill A Fail in Two Cities Little Lord Fl… at — Heather (@MissusSmith) May 23, 2019

RT @TomPerez: "Schemes From My Father" #DonJrBookTitles at — Cheryl Lynn💙 (@clynnpeek68) May 23, 2019

- Advertisement -

“The Son Also Lies” #DonJrBookTitles at

Next Page 1 | 2