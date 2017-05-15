Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Is the Symptom, Not the Disease

By       Message Chris Hedges     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Reprinted from www.truthdig.com

From flickr.com: Vampire Squid {MID-72993}
Vampire Squid
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Forget the firing of James Comey. Forget the paralysis in Congress. Forget the idiocy of a press that covers our descent into tyranny as if it were a sports contest between corporate Republicans and corporate Democrats or a reality show starring our maniacal president and the idiots that surround him. Forget the noise. The crisis we face is not embodied in the public images of the politicians that run our dysfunctional government. The crisis we face is the result of a four-decade-long, slow-motion corporate coup that has rendered the citizen impotent, left us without any authentic democratic institutions and allowed corporate and military power to become omnipotent. This crisis has spawned a corrupt electoral system of legalized bribery and empowered those public figures that master the arts of entertainment and artifice. And if we do not overthrow the neoliberal, corporate forces that have destroyed our democracy we will continue to vomit up more monstrosities as dangerous as Donald Trump. Trump is the symptom, not the disease.

Our descent into despotism began with the pardoning of Richard Nixon, all of whose impeachable crimes are now legal, and the extrajudicial assault, including targeted assassinations and imprisonment, carried out on dissidents and radicals, especially black radicals. It began with the creation of corporate-funded foundations and organizations that took control of the press, the courts, the universities, scientific research and the two major political parties. It began with empowering militarized police to kill unarmed citizens and the spread of our horrendous system of mass incarceration and the death penalty. It began with the stripping away of our most basic constitutional rights--privacy, due process, habeas corpus, fair elections and dissent. It began when big money was employed by political operatives such as Roger Stone, a close Trump adviser, to create negative political advertisements and false narratives to deceive the public, turning political debate into burlesque. On all these fronts we have lost. We are trapped like rats in a cage. A narcissist and imbecile may be turning the electric shocks on and off, but the problem is the corporate state, and unless we dismantle that, we are doomed.

"What's necessary for the state is the illusion of normality, of regularity," America's best-known political prisoner, Mumia Abu-Jamal, told me last week by phone from the prison where he is incarcerated in Frackville, Pa. "" In Rome, what the emperors needed was bread and circuses. In America, what we need is 'Housewives of Atlanta.' We need sports. The moral stories of good cops and evil people. Because you have that ". there is no critical thinking in America during this period. You have emotion [only]. When I look at someone who is demonized, I can do anything [to him or her]. I can do anything. That's how the state works, by demonizing people and putting them in places where they're virtually invisible."

"Here's the reality," he went on. "America has never come to grips with what a lot of scholars and thinkers call the Original Sin. That's because it never stopped happening. This country brags about being founded on freedom. It was founded on slavery. It was founded on holocaust. It was founded on genocide. After slavery ended, after the Constitution was rewritten and amended, we have the Reconstruction amendments, the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. But what did the South do? They ignored it for a century."

"It isn't until the '60s that you see this deep, rich emergence of people fighting for rights that were enshrined in the Constitution a century before [between 1865 and 1870]," he said. "That's because every state in the South and many states in the North were allowed to make exceptions to the Constitution when it came to black people. We learned that's not just a Southern reality. You can't talk about AEDPA, the so-called Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty [Act of 1996] unless you have the same mindset that makes the Constitution an exceptional document."

Racist, violent and despotic forces have always been part of the American landscape and have often been tolerated and empowered by the state to persecute poor people of color and dissidents. These forces are denied absolute power as long as a majority of citizens have a say in their own governance. The corporate elites, however, frightened by what the political scientist Samuel Huntington called an "excess of democracy" that originated in the 1960s, methodically destroyed the democratic edifice. They locked the citizens out of government. And by doing so they made sure that power shifted into the hands of the enemies of the open society. When democratic institutions cease to function, when the consent of the governed becomes a joke, despots, cranks, conspiracy theorists, con artists, generals, billionaires and proto-fascists fill the political void. They give vent to popular anger and frustration while arming the state to do to the majority what it has long done to the minority. This tale is as old as civilization. It was played out in ancient Greece and Rome, the Soviet Union, fascist Germany, fascist Italy and the former Yugoslavia.

Trump, an acute embarrassment to the corporate state and the organs of internal security, may be removed from the presidency, but such a palace coup would only further consolidate the power of the deep state and intensify internal measures of repression. Millions of people, including the undocumented, those who have felony convictions, those locked in cages and poor people of color, have already been stripped of their rights, and some have been indiscriminately murdered by police. These minorities' reality of daily state terror, unless this process of corporate pillage is halted, will spread and become normal with or without Trump.

In Abu-Jamal's book "Live From Death Row," he recounts his protest at a 1968 rally in Philadelphia held by the segregationist George Wallace during one of the Alabama governor's runs for the Democratic presidential nomination. It is a reminder that Trump's racism and lust for violence have long been part of the American character.

Abu-Jamal writes of attending the rally with three other black teenagers:

We must've been insane. We strolled into the stadium, four lanky dark string beans in a pot of white, steaming limas. The bank played "Dixie." We shouted, "Black Power, Ungowa, black power!" They shouted, "Wallace for president! White power!" and "Send those niggers back to Africa! We shouted, "Black power, Ungowa!" (Don't ask what "Ungowa" means. We didn't know. All we knew was that it had a helluva ring to it.) "Black power!" They hissed and booed. We stood up in our seats and proudly gave the black power salute. In answer, we received dubious gifts of spittle from those seated above. Patriots tore American flags from their standards and hurled the bare sticks at us. Wallace, wrapped in roars of approval, waxed eloquent. "When I become president, these dirty, unwashed radicals will have to move to the Sov-ee-yet Union! You know, all throughout this campaign these radicals have been demonstrating against George Corley Wallace. Well, I hope they have the guts to lay down in front of my car. I'll drive right over 'em!" The crowd went wild.

"Some police and other security came," Abu-Jamal told me about the incident. "They escorted us out. We thought hey, we had a little fun. Our voices were heard. We went to the bus stop. And two or three of us were on the bus. A young guy named Alvin and a young guy named Eddie. I was usually the slowest, so I was behind them. A guy walked up and hit me with a blackjack. Knocked me down. Pulled Eddie and Alvin off the bus. We were getting our asses kicked. It never dawned on us these were cops. They can't just walk up to us and beat us up [I thought]."

"I remember seeing a cop's leg walk by," he said. "I shouted help! Help, police! The guy looked at me. Looked down at me. He walked over and kicked me right in the face. Then it dawned on me all of these guys were cops. That was a little taste of [what would happen later in] Philadelphia. An introduction to trauma. We see it today. I can hear Trump saying, 'Beat the hell out of them.' It's like the old days. Those weren't good days. Those were ugly days. And the ugly day is today."

"I have been thankful to that faceless cop ever since," Abu-Jamal writes of the assault, "for he kicked me straight into the Black Panther Party."

Abu-Jamal's experience embodies the endemic racism and collapse of the American court system that railroad young black men and women into prison and onto death row. The Federal Bureau of Investigation placed him under surveillance when he was 15 years old. His FBI file swelled to 700 pages. His crime was to be a dissident. He was followed, hauled in for questioning at random and threatened.

"While walking to work one day," he writes, "I passed in front of an idling cop car. I glanced at the driver--white, with brown hair, and wearing dark shades. He 'smiled,' put his hand out the car window, and pointed a finger at me, his thumb cocked back like the hammer of a gun: bang--bang--bang--the finger jerked, as if from the recoil, and the cop gave it a cowboyish blast of breath before returning it to an imaginary holster. He and his pal laugh. Car rolls."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 127 articles, 3012 quicklinks, 12111 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content
Astounding, sickening piece of history I somehow missed (I was teaching and working to live off the grid at the time). Chris lays out fundamental changes we need to make, regularly ponder, and actively strive for.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:27:47 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 232 comments


  New Content
But the Soviet Union is depicted as the Evil Empire, and most Americans believe it. To bad Mumia didn't move there, he would be better off than what he has gone through in The Land of The Free.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:52:06 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 98 articles, 4832 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

A cancerous tumor is but the symptom of an underlying disease. To ignore the tumor, because it is the symptom, is idiocy in both medical treatment and politics.


In the human body, deficiencies in the immune system cause tumors. In the body politic, deficiencies in democratic checks and balances lead to lethal tumors.


As in medicine, first we remove the tumor, then we treat the underlying disease. Hedges asks us to forget about the Deep State interventions, Congress, etc. I find that pure folly. First we deal with the symptoms which are killing us or threatening to kill us, then we can survive to deal with the underlying

causes.


Hedges shows a complete ignorance of US history when he writes: "Our descent into despotism began with the pardoning of Richard Nixon, "


Our descent into despotism when the slave owners, land speculators, etc who wrote the Constitution rejected the core principles of the American Revolution, equality and consent of the governed, and created a system to install first slave oligarchs (10 of first 12 Presidents were slave owners and John Adams, one of the two without slaves, opposed abolition), then the bankers and corporations took over and continue to rule.


The US was set up as an oligarchy masquerading as a government of the people. Despotism was institutionalized in malrepresentative election schemes and under the ideology that John Jay articulated when he said: "The country should be ruled by those who own it."


We were born through a revolution that was justified by democratic principles but was almost immediately betrayed by a Constitution which rejected democracy and erected still existing ffirewalls against the will of the people.


Despostism did not begin with the pardon of Nixon but with the rejection of our found democratic principles 225 years ago. To miss this point is to miss the need to transform our Constitution and complete the American Revolution.


I cannot believe a brave and intelligent person like

Chris Hedges could so misrepresent American History. Sad.



Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:44:07 PM

Author 0
Indent
David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 34 fans, 40 articles, 186 quicklinks, 2159 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"first we remove the tumor, then we treat the underlying disease"...Dr

Dr. Ruff, I am sorry to inform you that the patient was already dead. But congratulations on performing a successful operation.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:03:10 PM

Author 0
Peter Sepall

Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 230 comments


  New Content

Trump is a symptom that misdirects the compulsively naive from the cause of the disease.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:50:57 PM

Author 0
Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 98 articles, 4832 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Peter Sepall:   New Content

With all due respect, I find the choice between dealing with the symptom and the underlying cause a false choice. A doctor, or a wise political observer, notes the symptom and the cause. Hitler was a symptom but ignoring him led only to the greatest mass slaughter in human history. First excise the tumor, then work to correct the underlying deficiences.


It is compulsively naive to assume that the symptom and the cause must not both be addressed. The false choice of symptom or cause I can find in no one: no one is saying, if we just get rid of Trump, all problems will dissolve. That is a straw man fallacy, to add to the false choice fallacy.


We deal with the tumor of Trump in order to be able to gain control to deal with the underlying causes, from the Constitution to racism to inequality to the Deep State, etc etc. The underlying cause can only be addressed IF we deal with the lethal tumor that threatens to kill us.


We can both remove the tumor as we address the diseases that lie at the root of our national cancer. Unless we remove the tumor, we will likely not survive to treat the underlying deficiencies.


It's not Trump or the roots of fascism but TRump as the outgrowth of fascist ideology (the country should be run by those who own it).


We can only address the underlying causes by first dealing with the lethal symptoms that threaten to destroy us.


Who is saying Trump is the only problem? Who is saying ignore our structural and institutional deficiencies? The only people even suggesting these are those who are committing the double fallacy of false choice and straw man.


Trump is the final straw that makes it clear that we need a political revolution to end the system which selects losers of elections (Bush and Trump) and makes Big Money the control mechanism. By removing Trump (which the Republicans are plotting to do: see my latest article), we can send a warning message to all politicians that if they lie and cheat and rule without consent, they will be taken down: this opens up the wound to examine the causes and allows us to begin to make the changes needed to transform America from a hypocritical and bellicose oligarchy to a democratic Republic.





Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:26:44 PM

Author 0
