OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/5/19

Trump Is the Most Impeachable President in American History

By Ralph Nader
Message Ralph Nader
From Truthdig

Lying Donald Trump. Impeach Now
Lying Donald Trump. Impeach Now
(Image by Goat4421)   Details   DMCA
Donald Trump is the most impeachable president in American history. Many Democrats, however, are running away from the word "impeachment" for tactical political reasons. Some Democrats say they have a sworn duty under the Constitution to present articles of impeachment for a vote in the House of Representatives, regardless of the refusal by the Republican-controlled Senate to hold a trial.

Interestingly, when Republicans in the House impeached President Bill Clinton in 1998, he was more popular in polls than Donald Trump is now. The Republican controlled Senate, however, failed to get the two-thirds vote needed to remove President Clinton from office. Clinton's offenses--lying under oath and obstruction of justice--pale in comparison to the many mega offenses of Trump.

The six major House committees are investigating issues ranging from his tax returns and business dealings to the documented serial obstructions of justice documented in the Mueller Report. As these investigations move well beyond what is already on the public record and more Americans learn their contents, there will be more than enough to substantiate numerous articles of impeachment. Plus a new one of Trump's own creation -- the wholesale, broadside obstruction of all these Congressional investigations, defying subpoenas for sworn testimony and documents, amounting to a gigantic contempt of Congress -- itself an impeachable offense.

Trump is trying to bar key witnesses from testifying. He is suing his own accounting firm and Deutsche Bank to shield his sordid business relationships and potential tax violations.

I'll bet he's never even read our Constitution. He says out loud that whatever Congress does on impeachment, the Supreme Court will rescue him. Donald, when it comes to congressional impeachment and conviction, the decision by Congress is final.

The House Democrats can strengthen their case with the American people by connecting impeachable offenses with actions that endanger the lives, health, and economic well-being of adults and children.

For starters, Trump and his henchmen have brazenly, openly, and defiantly refused to faithfully execute the laws of the land as required in Article 2, section 3 of the Constitution. By not enforcing the law, he has opened the floodgates for deadly emissions from various industries that are getting into the lungs of millions of Americans. By allowing more pollution into water, air, food, and workplaces of the American people by immobilizing, if not firing the federal cops on the corporate crime beat, pulling back on existing enforcement, eliminating critical safeguards on the books, and cutting enforcement budgets, he has jeopardized the health of millions of Americans. This is a gift to the lethal coal industry, the reckless drug industry, the chemical pesticide companies, the oil, gas and nuclear industries and all those extractive companies licking their chops to plunder more of our beautiful public lands such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and our national forests.

Physicians have pleaded with the Trumpsters to protect the vulnerable infants and children from toxics and micro-particulates in the air and water. "Hell no," cry his craven gangsters who were chosen to run our health and safety agencies precisely because they want to run them into the ground.

For the first time ever, life expectancy in the United States is declining. This lawlessness is way beyond what should be excused by "prosecutorial discretion." Trump's defiant wholesale repeal of the rule of law begs for impeachment.

Trump's impeachable brew is deep, hot, and deadly. He violates the constitution, federal statutes, and international treaties with his war crimes anywhere he wants to conduct them around the world. John Bolton, the unconfirmed national security adviser and Mike Pompeo, his secretary of state, are looking for new wars whether in Iran or Venezuela. Bolton and Pompeo are prime examples of unindicted war criminals.

These men violently threaten regimes, except those run by Trump's favorite dictators (he says he's "fallen in love" with North Korea's Kim), as if there are no laws whatsoever to restrain their dangerous missions. The fact that previous Presidents like Clinton, the two Bushes, and Obama committed war crimes does not exonerate Trump. Congress is also culpable. It has to stop the lawless foreign/military policies of Empire that eventually will boomerang and undermine our nation's national security. It has already produced devastating costs in casualties and dollars.

Impeachable offenses include violating Article I, section 8 by conducting wars of choice without a Congressional declaration and other provision of the Constitution (Article 1 section 9 clause 7) and statutes banning spending tax monies without Congressional appropriation. Consider the support of the war on Yemen and bombing of Syria with immense civilian destruction as illustrations.

This is the road to tyranny and the de facto overthrow of our "constitutional order."

Then there are Trump's campaign finance violations, his tax frauds, and his threats to use blanket pardons of Trump associates who are now convicted criminals. Not to mention Trump's "indifference to wrongdoing," in the words of Charles Black, the late, eminent constitutional scholar. Such "indifference" Black declared "may be in effect equivalent to ratification of wrongdoing."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ralph Nader Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ralph Nader is one of America's most effective social critics. Named by The Atlantic as one of the 100 most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one of the most influential figures in American history.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
  New Content

Thanks to Ralph for this overwhelming list, the opportunity to see so much illegal and unconstitutional behavior in one place. The next question is, Why has Trump not been impeached long ago?

It seems to me the answer is that we have a boiling frogs problem. Over the course of history, we have become inured to Presidential corruption, while the Constitutional principle of balance of powers has gradually yielded to an imperial presidency. Who was it who said that "If the president does it, that means it's not illegal."? That was 45 years ago. Who was it who decided that if SCOTUS found his New Deal unconstitutional he would just expand the Court and appoint new members of his own choosing? That was 85 years ago.

Three modern presidents were involved in the assassination of JFK, including the cover-up. Aren't those impeachable? Cngress's failure to investigate Cheney's role in 9/11 established a new low water mark in our standards.

The only offense for which impeachment can be initiated is to get a blow job in the Oval Office.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:38:39 PM

Author 0
Alexander Kershaw

Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Clinton was impeached for lying about a blow job. IMO he was allowed to avoid the impeachment by agreeing to sign the bill that canceled Glass-Steagall in advance.

Almost from the beginning all three branches have violated the constitution. The most egregious have been constitutional scholars such as Obama and Wilson. Nothing in the constitution allows Congress to give up its war declaration and funding powers. Every war since WWII and many before were unconstitutional.

Aricle II Section 2 Clause 2 of the constitution says that ratified treaties are the supreme law of the land subject only to the constitution. The Guadalupe-Hidalgo Treaty which was the legal document to end the Mexican American War allows for the free flow of the passage of people across the border. The flow of goods was subject to restriction or tariffs. NAFTA that is not a ratified treaty signed by Clinton reverses those priciples. The Treaty is still legal and NAFTA has not been successfully challenged. The Constitution is like tha Ark of the Covenant, revered but never read with seriousness. It is more poetry than law.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:32:03 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
  New Content

Everything depends on what the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to do about Trump - for Bush & Cheney, (#911Treason - MEMO to Congress) with Thirty Five Articles of Impeachment "ready to go" for Hearings, Voting, and Trial, in her 110th Super Democrat House & Senate majorities, she decides "impeachment if off the table".

For Trump, she's deciding "he's not worth it". However, Pelosi has "authorized" her House Committees to "investigate" the President in the "run up" to the 2020 Presidential Election - #Need2Impeach.

9/11 #PrePlantedExplosives "used at the WTC" - on Page 12 #GrandJuryPetition.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:12:05 PM

Author 0
Mrs. Fuxit

Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017)
  New Content
DONALD JUDAS TRUMP stated he's NEVER DONE ANYTHING wrong.

If you question or doubt his perfection, you may be able to blackmail him.

Reputation Management is what perfect people spend a lot of money on.

Government is the Greatest Show on Earth, starring a man who gives women

"the best sex they ever had". (NO, it's not Joe Biden).

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:29:52 PM

Author 0
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 