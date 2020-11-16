 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/16/20

Trump Is US History's Biggest Loser

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author
  (21 fans)

From Reader Supported News

Donald Trump biggest loser
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America)   Details   Source   DMCA

It's over!!!

(...except for the next two months of residual rape and pillage.)

Donald Trump will not be re-inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

This could not have been said with certainty mere days ago. Our nation and the world have rightfully taken to dancing in the streets. We have dethroned a dictator for all to see.

For the rest of human history, the overthrow of Donald Trump can serve as a shining example of an angry public successfully disposing of a despicable tyrant.

This exquisite human triumph was not a certainty. (Even now there may be some reasons to doubt it.)

But Trump had numerous plausible legal and political routes to another term. Our nation and our species will not survive another criminal psychopath puked up by a corrupt, obsolete electoral relic.

So over the next four years, America's grassroots Election Protection movement must forever eradicate such travesties as stripped registration rolls, sabotaged voting by mail, black box touchscreens, rigged vote counters, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, and more.

Meanwhile, we face two months of abject terror. Trump won't leave his position of power and privilege without grifting out every possible ounce of personal profit at public expense.

The sheets, towels, and silverware will all disappear from the White House, along with precious furniture, various national treasures, and every re-sellable artifact Trump's mobster famiglia can grab.

Expect them to pee on every couch and carpet as they exit in signature arrogance and entitlement.

Pardons and tee fees aside, Trump will run out his remnant regime-clock trashing every official shred of environmental protection, financial regulation, social justice, human kindness, and judicial tolerance he somehow missed.

Above all, he'll let his viral epidemic kill another 200,000 of us while driving our economy to utter collapse. No cure will emerge until Trump arranges his personal cut.

And, of course, his unsteady hand is still on the nuclear button (why don't we get rid of that thing altogether!!).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dink Winkerton

Author
(Member since Aug 12, 2020)
When you have a glass jaw, remember to keep your fists up!

Full contact politics is participating in a prohibited combative sport. yurl.com/y2mvsjzx

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 3:21:54 PM

Author
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
"He did get 70-plus million votes."

We can talk politics as much as we like. It is my opinion that until we learn more about the psychological syndrome known as malignant narcissism, there will be more like Trump (smarter, more savvy) in the future.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:03:20 PM

Author
Irene Fowler

Author
(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Please read my response to your comment on my essay/poem - "Peace be still." I believe my views would apply to this article.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:34:30 AM

Author
Richard Pietrasz

Author
(Member since Jun 7, 2007)
USA is merely replacing one bad guy with another.

This is not a great win for USA. It is a painful exposure of how many people in USA act like ignorant and malicious fools. Trump's poor performance on the CoViD-19 disaster led directly to excess US deaths, via deliberate negligence and outright encouragement of death-causing behavior, in the neighborhood of 100K with many more to come. How anyone both rational and not malicious can vote to continue this is beyond my comprehension.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 9:45:28 PM

Author
Author
(Member since May 16, 2006)
thanks for all these comments. all we can do now is fight to prevent this dictatorial lunatic from destroying the entire nation and earth.

we also need to move out the obscene obsolete gerontocracy that's running the hollow shell of the Democratic Party.

socialism didn't cost them the congress. it was their utter lack of a ground game, complete corruption and utterly boring lack of commitment to anything except personal profit.

millennials beat trump and now must remake the country. no nukes/no more stolen elections/ no more corporate Democrats!

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:19:54 PM

Author
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Harvey Wasserman:

Sooner or later Harvey, we're going to have to come to terms with the realities of 9/11, which exists as a rot at the core of our nation. For more, see 9/11truth.org. We have been asleep a long time and have failed to go the root of many of our maladies.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:34:35 AM

Author
Harvey Wasserman

Author
(Member since May 16, 2006)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:

yes, 9/11 has poisoned everything, along with the sickness of money in politics, race, religion & so much more.

we need to transcend it all!!!

no nukes/no more stolen elections!!!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 2:50:22 AM

Author
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Harvey Wasserman:

Hi Harvey,

I would say, before transcendence must come a willingness to probe deeply and ferret out the truth. That is, we need to face what actually occurred (apparently, a false flag operation and its purposes).

Just as we need to face the genocide of the Native Americans and our legacy of slavery. These too, are like a rot at our very core.

Yet, 9/11 shaped so much of what is occurring today. How to end the secrecy is another matter. How to transform the closed mentality of the MIC and open up the machinations of the security services?

We need a leap in awareness and compassion. We're headed for the abyss and it may take shock after shock to bring us to that leap. Otherwise the future looks grim. (If you wish, see Duane Elgin's book Awakening Earth).

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 3:29:25 AM

Author
Harvey Wasserman

Author
(Member since May 16, 2006)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:

agreed!

the Truth shall make us free....if we're willing to face it, & act on it!!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 5:36:13 AM

Author
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Harvey Wasserman:

Harvey you wrote:

"the Truth shall make us free....if we're willing to face it, & act on it!!"

Do you have any ideas re- how to accomplish this in an impactful way? (see my comment above)

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 8:03:22 PM

Author
