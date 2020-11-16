Trump Is US History's Biggest Loser

From Reader Supported News

It's over!!!

(...except for the next two months of residual rape and pillage.)

Donald Trump will not be re-inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

This could not have been said with certainty mere days ago. Our nation and the world have rightfully taken to dancing in the streets. We have dethroned a dictator for all to see.

For the rest of human history, the overthrow of Donald Trump can serve as a shining example of an angry public successfully disposing of a despicable tyrant.

This exquisite human triumph was not a certainty. (Even now there may be some reasons to doubt it.)

But Trump had numerous plausible legal and political routes to another term. Our nation and our species will not survive another criminal psychopath puked up by a corrupt, obsolete electoral relic.

So over the next four years, America's grassroots Election Protection movement must forever eradicate such travesties as stripped registration rolls, sabotaged voting by mail, black box touchscreens, rigged vote counters, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, and more.

Meanwhile, we face two months of abject terror. Trump won't leave his position of power and privilege without grifting out every possible ounce of personal profit at public expense.

The sheets, towels, and silverware will all disappear from the White House, along with precious furniture, various national treasures, and every re-sellable artifact Trump's mobster famiglia can grab.

Expect them to pee on every couch and carpet as they exit in signature arrogance and entitlement.

Pardons and tee fees aside, Trump will run out his remnant regime-clock trashing every official shred of environmental protection, financial regulation, social justice, human kindness, and judicial tolerance he somehow missed.

Above all, he'll let his viral epidemic kill another 200,000 of us while driving our economy to utter collapse. No cure will emerge until Trump arranges his personal cut.

And, of course, his unsteady hand is still on the nuclear button (why don't we get rid of that thing altogether!!).

