Trump Is Probably Envying Thatcher's Falklands War

I'm watching THE CROWN on Netflix, and I'm at the point where Thatcher attends a parade celebrating the winning of the war of the Falkland Islands. It was a joke then and a joke now, but she gained cred for it from some idiot Brits. She spent billions of dollars for what, a symbolic win, while created twice the unemployment that existed before she became Prime Minister. And she was proud that this unemployment was "medicine" to heal the British economy. She makes it clear, in the Netfix series, that caring for the collective people is not good. Sounds like the kind of narcissistic, despicable thinking that Ayn Rand and Donald Trump would engage in-- and more and more, the Republican leadership.
And I thought how, if Trump is watching this show, that he'd regret not having started and won the accolades of winning a war and defeating an enemy, no matter how small. Of course it's not too late. We all know that like a rat using holes created by termites, Trump is burrowing into the nation, defecating leaving his rat-droppings and urinating on democracy and the government and infrastructure.
Woe to the people and institutions who find themselves in the path of an out-of-control, belligerent, floridly malignantly narcissistic psychopath.
And Joe Biden is talking like he's not going to allow investigations of this rabidly evil criminal. As far as I'm concerned, The price for Biden's moving forward is too high. It makes him an accomplice in Trump's evil. I'm convinced that most of, or at least a huge percentage of the people who voted for Biden were more voting against Trump than for Biden. Biden does not have as huge mandate as he may think. He owes a great debt to progressives and so far, it does not look like he's going to show any appreciation to them. Of course, we will all pay the price in 2022 when the pathetic Democratic leadership throws away the majority in the house and loses the opportunity to take the Senate.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.
He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)