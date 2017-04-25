Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Is Creating an Authoritarian Dictatorship - Here's Why

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/25/17

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-72204}
Donald Trump
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by bgerber

If there is an overarching pattern in the Trump regime's first months, it is a steady move toward oligarchy verging on authoritarian dictatorship. I am a political scientist by training and I didn't write the above sentence unthinkingly. Putting aside Trump's Russian role model, Putin, the pattern is clear.

  • appointing wealthy businessmen (and one businesswoman) to key government positions)
  • refusing to release taxes
  • signing controversial executive orders out of the public eye
  • ignoring reporters' questions
  • running the country by, to be kind, deceptive tweets
  • stopping publication of the White House guest list
  • living a rich lifestyle supported by public funds
  • benefiting personally from public office
  • placing family members in key governmental positions
  • appointing an FCC Chairman who will significantly reduce access to the Internet
  • attacking the press as the "enemy of the people"
  • claiming that the president cannot be held accountable for behaviors committed before or, potentially, after was election
  • thug-like behavior in relation to perceived political enemies
  • scapegoating of specific ethnic or religious groups directly or by implication
  • mysogynistic and anti-LGBTQ behaviors
  • engaging in grossly exaggerated policy swings
  • supporting massive fines and imprisonment for Inauguration Day protestors and protestors in general

Whether intentional or not, the above has the effect of creating an American Presidency very different from any we have ever seen and one that should frighten anyone who understands political, economic and social history.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 