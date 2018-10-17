 
 
Trump Is America's Most Dangerous Export

Robert Reich: America's Most Dangerous Export Robert Reich explains how Trump's foreign policy has helped dictators and nationalist movements. Watch More: 7 Signs of a Tyrant ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Robert Reich)

Donald Trump is not only undermining democracy here at home, but he's also emboldening dangerous authoritarian movements around the world. Trump's presidency has become America's most dangerous export.

FIRST: Trump has provided cover for authoritarian leaders around the world who are actively attacking the media and suppressing the truth to entrench their power.

He congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orba'n on his electoral victory, despite Orban's efforts to undermine democracy and stifle freedom of the press.

On Twitter, Trump vowed to join with Polish president Andrzej Duda to "fight the fake news". Duda has placed media outlets under strict government control.

Trump welcomed to the White House the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has locked up tens of thousands of his political opponents and decimated the human-rights community there.

Trump reached out to Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, who has invoked Hitler's mass extermination of Jews as a model for how he would like to dispose of drug dealers and addicts.

He has courted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has imprisoned critics and human-rights activists, caused thousands of civilian deaths in Yemen, and -- evidence increasingly suggests -- is responsible for the gruesome death of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

And, of course, Trump infamously made excuses for Vladimir Putin when asked about the murder of Russian journalists.

SECOND: Trump's anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric have lent legitimacy to racist and xenophobic political parties across Europe. His success playing on racial fears and stoking nationalist sentiment has been a model for their efforts.

Look at Italy's new deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, who campaigned on mass deportations and has evoked the language of Benito Mussolini.

And Austria's far-right Freedom Party has demanded tighter border security, expedited deportations, and financial "sanctions" on immigrants.

Close behind them, although not yet in power, are France's Marine Le Pen and Britain's Nigel Farage, who Trump has complimented on Twitter.

THIRD: Trump has undermined the international institutions committed to protecting human rights and defending democracy.

Unlike former U.S. presidents, Trump doesn't publicly mention human rights.

In a break with decades of U.S. foreign policy, Trump has attacked NATO, weakening the alliance as Putin threatens to undermine democracies in Western Europe.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


  New Content

20 Signs of Impending Tyranny


20 Signs of Impending Tyranny As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically: 1. Demand personal loyalty from all appointees. 2. Organize military parades and other choreographed ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Mike Malloy)


s tyrants take control of democracies, they typically:

  1. Demand personal loyalty from all appointees.

  2. Organize military parades and other choreographed shows of force.

  3. Threaten to fire independent prosecutors who get too close to the truth.

  4. Spread conspiracy theories about "deep state" forces seeking to oust the tyrant.

  5. Refer to top-ranking military leaders as "my" generals.

  6. Threaten to jail political opponents.

  7. Claim to have won an election by a landslide even after losing the popular vote.

  8. Stoke tensions abroad, even the specter of nuclear war, to distract from the tyrant's efforts to consolidate power at home.

  9. Circumvent the independent press and communicate directly with followers.

  10. Vilify legislators and judges who are critical of the regime.

  11. Repeatedly claim massive voter fraud in the absence of any evidence, in order to restrict voting in subsequent elections.

  12. Turn the public against journalists or media outlets that criticize the regime, calling them "deceitful" and "scum."

  13. Repeatedly tell big lies, causing the public to doubt the truth and to believe fictions that support the tyrants' goals.

  14. Blame economic stresses on immigrants or racial or religious minorities, and foment public bias and hatred against them.

  15. Threaten mass deportations, registries of religious minorities, and the banning of refugees.

  16. Attribute acts of domestic violence to "enemies within," and use such events as excuses to beef up internal security and limit civil liberties.

  17. Appoint family members to high positions of authority.

  18. Draw no distinction between personal property and public property, profiteering from public office.

  19. Make personal alliances with foreign dictators, but express indifference if not defiance toward leaders of democracies.

  20. Maintain a powerful propaganda arm that claims to be "fair and balanced" but only amplifies the tyrant's lies and accusations - Robert Reich's FB Page. "How To Lose the Midterms and Re-elect Trump".

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 11:10:30 PM

