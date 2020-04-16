From Buzzflash

As I wrote earlier this week, there is more than ample evidence, some of which I detailed that a second round of COVID-19 infections and deaths is occurring in a smaller because of the reduced workforce wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the US.

I headlined the article, "The Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections and Deaths Is Already Underway, With a Willful Boost From Trump." Because COVID-19 is still being actively transmitted in the so-called "essential workplaces," it is astonishing that the media, in general, is letting Trump (who has been proven to be a mentally-ill man many times over) adopt the narrative about "opening the economy up" when the small outside-the-home workforce in place is becoming increasingly infected. (Just think of the perils of bus drivers and those who labor in public transportation, for example.)

Trump and his administration have done little, if anything, to put into place OSHA standards for preventing transmission among "essential workers," and as you will find in my commentary, has hidden the outbreaks in the current "essential" economy by informing employers that they don't need to report COVID-19 infections to OSHA or any of the US health agencies, which would normally be required. In addition, Trump's CDC issued "new guidelines" that recklessly instruct workers to return to work after being exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of Coronavirus "without quarantining for 14 days [and without a COVID-19 test]."

This is willful negligent disregard for preventing Coronavirus transmission. It makes it abundantly clear that the Trump administration is not particularly concerned about reining in the pandemic. In short, much of the workforce is regarded by Trump as disposable people (and that goes double for Blacks, elderly in nursing homes, the approximately 2.3 million American prisoners and countless migrants in cramped detention centers).

BuzzFlash doesn't accept analyses, like this weekend's New York Times detailing of warnings transmitted to Trump, as "bungled," "botched" or due to an "incompetence."

As media critic Eric Boehlert wrote on his website, Press Run:

"That's borderline treasonous behavior. It's not just that Trump has refused to provide national leadership in a time of crisis. He's actively and purposefully making everything worse, starting with spending most of the winter downplaying the risks and making misleading and false proclamations." ("Anybody who wants a test will get a test.")

Because the media won't treat Trump as the sociopath he is, because they enable his insane narcissist and lethal antics, the nation is at grave risk during this fierce and implacable pandemic. This is exacerbated by the still relatively minuscule number of tests that are available, and it has been decreasing! Testing in the tens of millions is vital to determining the extent of our Coronavirus infestation, and it is also a vital tool for testing workers (and contact tracing and isolation), but it is not mandated and scarcely available. This is not accidental. Remember Trump's desire "to keep the numbers down"? The only way to see the large number of current "second wave" "essential worker" COVID-19 infections and deaths is to read articles on the different industries.

