From Buzzflash
Grim Reaper
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Research Tv India) Details DMCA
As I wrote earlier this week, there is more than ample evidence, some of which I detailed that a second round of COVID-19 infections and deaths is occurring in a smaller because of the reduced workforce wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the US.
I headlined the article, "The Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections and Deaths Is Already Underway, With a Willful Boost From Trump." Because COVID-19 is still being actively transmitted in the so-called "essential workplaces," it is astonishing that the media, in general, is letting Trump (who has been proven to be a mentally-ill man many times over) adopt the narrative about "opening the economy up" when the small outside-the-home workforce in place is becoming increasingly infected. (Just think of the perils of bus drivers and those who labor in public transportation, for example.)
Trump and his administration have done little, if anything, to put into place OSHA standards for preventing transmission among "essential workers," and as you will find in my commentary, has hidden the outbreaks in the current "essential" economy by informing employers that they don't need to report COVID-19 infections to OSHA or any of the US health agencies, which would normally be required. In addition, Trump's CDC issued "new guidelines" that recklessly instruct workers to return to work after being exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of Coronavirus "without quarantining for 14 days [and without a COVID-19 test]."
This is willful negligent disregard for preventing Coronavirus transmission. It makes it abundantly clear that the Trump administration is not particularly concerned about reining in the pandemic. In short, much of the workforce is regarded by Trump as disposable people (and that goes double for Blacks, elderly in nursing homes, the approximately 2.3 million American prisoners and countless migrants in cramped detention centers).
BuzzFlash doesn't accept analyses, like this weekend's New York Times detailing of warnings transmitted to Trump, as "bungled," "botched" or due to an "incompetence."
As media critic Eric Boehlert wrote on his website, Press Run:
"That's borderline treasonous behavior. It's not just that Trump has refused to provide national leadership in a time of crisis. He's actively and purposefully making everything worse, starting with spending most of the winter downplaying the risks and making misleading and false proclamations." ("Anybody who wants a test will get a test.")
Because the media won't treat Trump as the sociopath he is, because they enable his insane narcissist and lethal antics, the nation is at grave risk during this fierce and implacable pandemic. This is exacerbated by the still relatively minuscule number of tests that are available, and it has been decreasing! Testing in the tens of millions is vital to determining the extent of our Coronavirus infestation, and it is also a vital tool for testing workers (and contact tracing and isolation), but it is not mandated and scarcely available. This is not accidental. Remember Trump's desire "to keep the numbers down"? The only way to see the large number of current "second wave" "essential worker" COVID-19 infections and deaths is to read articles on the different industries.
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
"In Guns We Trust": New Supreme Court Motto for U.S.
Pat Buchanan and the Long Goodbye
Isn't It Ironic Orly Taitz, "Birther" Leader, is Foreign Born and Raised Making Lunatic Claim Obama Wasn't Born in U.S.?
From the 1953 CIA Overthrow of Iran Democracy, to the Iraq War, to the Criminal Gulf Disaster and Deaths, BP Was There
How the Reagan Revolution Succeeded: Strangling Government in a Bathtub and Destroying Public Services
Who Says a Terrorist Attack Has to be In an Airplane? How the GOP Threatens Our Lives
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?