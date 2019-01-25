 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Hopes William Barr Keeps Him From Prison--As He Did For Bush

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512627

William Barr
William Barr
(Image by Wikipedia Commons)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Confirmation hearings have not traditionally garnered glamorous attention outside the D.C. Beltway.

Unless they have a vested interest, most Americans would rather skip over news about cabinet nominees in favor of something more scintillating.

That has certainly changed in the age of Donald Trump.

If you are unfamiliar with William Barr, Trump's nominee to fill former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' position, read on.

- Advertisement -

There is a particularly self-serving motive Trump has for tapping Barr to succeed Sessions.

To understand it, we need to go back to December 1992.

Bill Clinton had just defeated George H.W. Bush for the presidency, and in a few weeks a Democrat would be occupying the Oval Office for the first time in 12 years.

- Advertisement -

But Bush had a problem.

He was looking at potential prison time.

Seriously.

Independent counsel Lawrence Walsh was zeroing in on the 41st president's involvement in the cover-up of the Reagan administration's crimes in the Iran-Contra scandal.

As then-Iranian president Abolhassan Bani-Sadr wrote for the Christian Science Monitor in 2013:

"Ayatollah Khomeini and Ronald Reagan had organized a clandestine negotiation, later known as the 'October Surprise,' which prevented the attempts by myself and then-US President Jimmy Carter to free the hostages before the 1980 U.S. presidential election took place. The fact that they were not released tipped the results of the election in favor of Reagan."

- Advertisement -

Bush, being Reagan's vice president, played a vital role in his predecessor's perfidy, according to documents from Reagan's former defense secretary Caspar Weinberger.

Walsh knew Bush kept a diary.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

New York City To Start Providing Single-Payer Healthcare

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 