Trump Heading Home to Sunshine State as Floridians Wait for Their Covid-19 Vaccinations

Essential workers at a South Florida assisted living home got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last week, according to a former employee of the Broward County facility. But the aging adults who live there are still waiting for their first shot in the arm, said the source, who keeps in touch with people who continue working with the seniors. Officials at the facility expect the seniors in their care to get their first of two vaccinations soon. The federal government started delivering doses to the states about a month ago.

For context, The Washington Post reports that In Florida.... At least 776,430 first doses have been administered, covering 15.0% of the prioritized population... and 3.6% of the state's population. Florida has been allocated 1,739,225 first doses, enough to vaccinate 33.0% of the prioritized population... and 8.1% of the state's population.

Trump is returning to a state that he won handily in the November election.

However, Democrat Joe Biden, who promises sweeping changes in distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine once he takes office, defeated Trump nationally by about 7 million votes.

Biden to deploy FEMA, National Guard as part of national vaccination plan (msn.com)

Biden will be sworn in Wednesday after Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and other Trump supporters claimed the Democrats stole the election from Trump. The lies about the election persisted as officials went about the job of protecting 330 million Americans from the novel Coronavirus. About 400,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, although Trump claims that figure is a lie.

Trump Claims at Rally Doctors Lie About Virus Dead for Money (msn.com)

