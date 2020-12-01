 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/1/20

Trump Got Dumped by Paper Ballots, Millennials ... and "Socialism"

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
From Reader Supported News

Vote By Mail
(Image by outtacontext from flickr)   Details   DMCA

See Trump flail.

He dreams the Supremes will hand him the presidency. (They could.)

Or that a closed session of Congress will flip him the Electoral College. (It could.)

Each would be a coup against American democracy. Because no matter how loud he screams ELECTION THEFT, Trump lost the 2020 popular vote by more than six million. Only two US incumbents -- Hoover and Carter -- have lost by more.

The reasons are threefold: paper ballots, Millennials, and what passes for "socialism" in this country.

Paper ballots accounted for as much as 90% of the 2020 totals.

If those votes had been cast on easily-hacked electronic voting machines, Trump could've won in a landslide.

The paper ballots came mostly by mail, because COVID made voting in person unsafe.

But the demand for hand-cast/hand-counted paper ballots has been at the core of the Election Protection movement since Florida 2000. Getting a paper ballot to all registered voters is now the gold standard for our democratic elections.

With that comes the need to protect voter registration. Prior to the 2020 vote, some 16.5 million citizens mostly of color were stripped from the poll books.

A concerted grassroots effort restored many. But the disenfranchised still numbered in the millions.

By referendum, Floridians restored more than a million ex-felons to the voter rolls, easily enough to have flipped the state to Biden. But Florida's gerrymandered legislature stepped in to demand they pay fines or fees which were often impossible to ascertain. Thus the Trump cult delivered Florida to the Donald, and meant to do it nationwide.

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
