Trump has shown again what a despicable fool he is, but it is the US and the people of the US who will pay. By announcing his re-institution of sanctions against Iran he is teaching a lesson to the world, showing North Korea, showing every current or potential partner in agreement with the US that the US is not to be trusted.

Trump the malignant psychopath was able, with a team of sleazy lawyers, to get away with this kind of behavior as a businessman. When he told us he would apply his business experience to his presidency, this was what he was talking about.

This episode also teaches leaders of nations another lesson. If they kiss up to Trump, like Israel's criminal leader Netanyahu, Trump will do almost anything they ask. It doesn't matter how disgusting they are, in terms of how they treat their own people or neighbors. The Saudis have also learned this lesson.

What are the consequences of these lessons? Since Trump is basically abrogating an agreement struck with a previous president, he is teaching the world that it is not wise to do any deal with the US. That will make it much more difficult for an future president or Secretary of State to negotiate agreements.

Trump is trashing the United States. It gets worse every day. How much defecation on the US must Trump produce before Trump supporters stop saying "give him a chance."