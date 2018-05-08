Trump has shown again what a despicable fool he is, but it is the US and the people of the US who will pay. By announcing his re-institution of sanctions against Iran he is teaching a lesson to the world, showing North Korea, showing every current or potential partner in agreement with the US that the US is not to be trusted.
Trump the malignant psychopath was able, with a team of sleazy lawyers, to get away with this kind of behavior as a businessman. When he told us he would apply his business experience to his presidency, this was what he was talking about.
This episode also teaches leaders of nations another lesson. If they kiss up to Trump, like Israel's criminal leader Netanyahu, Trump will do almost anything they ask. It doesn't matter how disgusting they are, in terms of how they treat their own people or neighbors. The Saudis have also learned this lesson.
What are the consequences of these lessons? Since Trump is basically abrogating an agreement struck with a previous president, he is teaching the world that it is not wise to do any deal with the US. That will make it much more difficult for an future president or Secretary of State to negotiate agreements.
Trump is trashing the United States. It gets worse every day. How much defecation on the US must Trump produce before Trump supporters stop saying "give him a chance."
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.
(more...)
