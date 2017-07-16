

U.S., France Celebrate Alliance at Bastille Day Parade

(Image by defense.gov) Permission Details DMCA



July 14, is Bastille Day. It is the day when the common people of France, despairing their grievances would never be addressed, stormed the Bastille. It was a turning point for the French Revolution, and is celebrated annually with parades, fireworks and general festivity.



This year the salute at the military parade down the Champs Elysees was taken jointly by the new President of France Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump. France is the U.S.'s oldest ally -- the French navy and French troops helped American colonists defeat the British and achieve independence over 240 years ago.



The two leaders have one significant fact in common: both took on their political establishment and won; Trump even took on the media. Both now are happy to partner against ISIS in Syria, and both also favor better relations with Russia. Trump had a two-hour meeting with Putin at the G-20 meeting; Macron met with Putin twice, first at Versailles and then again at the G-20.



Trump also talked trade with Macron and even suggested something new on the Paris Climate Accord.

Does anyone remember 'the October surprise', the 1980 election scandal where the Reagan campaign is purported to have struck a deal with Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini to delay the release of American hostages until after the election. It sabotaged President Jimmy Carter's own deal with Iran's moderate president Banisadr. In comparison, Trump returned home to another storm in a teacup.



Some Russian promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. He met with Donald Trump Jr. and had little to offer. As these things go, the Russian was probably enhancing his own business status by appearing close to the Trump family. The Democrats are back screaming Russian interference in the election. Question: Would Hillary's people have followed up on such an offer?