Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Escape, Washington Troubles, and Clorox for Democrats

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/16/17

From defense.gov: U.S., France Celebrate Alliance at Bastille Day Parade {MID-142098}
U.S., France Celebrate Alliance at Bastille Day Parade
(Image by defense.gov)   Permission   Details   DMCA

July 14, is Bastille Day. It is the day when the common people of France, despairing their grievances would never be addressed, stormed the Bastille. It was a turning point for the French Revolution, and is celebrated annually with parades, fireworks and general festivity.

This year the salute at the military parade down the Champs Elysees was taken jointly by the new President of France Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump. France is the U.S.'s oldest ally -- the French navy and French troops helped American colonists defeat the British and achieve independence over 240 years ago.

The two leaders have one significant fact in common: both took on their political establishment and won; Trump even took on the media. Both now are happy to partner against ISIS in Syria, and both also favor better relations with Russia. Trump had a two-hour meeting with Putin at the G-20 meeting; Macron met with Putin twice, first at Versailles and then again at the G-20.

Trump also talked trade with Macron and even suggested something new on the Paris Climate Accord.

Does anyone remember 'the October surprise', the 1980 election scandal where the Reagan campaign is purported to have struck a deal with Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini to delay the release of American hostages until after the election. It sabotaged President Jimmy Carter's own deal with Iran's moderate president Banisadr. In comparison, Trump returned home to another storm in a teacup.

Some Russian promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. He met with Donald Trump Jr. and had little to offer. As these things go, the Russian was probably enhancing his own business status by appearing close to the Trump family. The Democrats are back screaming Russian interference in the election. Question: Would Hillary's people have followed up on such an offer?


Meanwhile, the long trail of corruption reaching back to Arkansas and how Hillary miraculously turned $1,000 into $100,000 trading commodities, a significant figure when her husband was earning about a third of that amount, and many other questions, will continue to dog her. How about the trade confirmations necessary for tax purposes, and something anyone with a spouse in politics would keep to establish propriety. These would surely prove her claims.

Hillary and Bill Clinton have earned $153 million from speech making. In a July 31, 2015 Rolling Stone article, former President Jimmy Carter is quoted as saying, the U.S. "is an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery." They pay their money and get what they want. It is no longer the democracy that made this nation great.

By the way, the Jimmy Carter Center is not sitting on billions collected for a foundation. It has nearly eradicated river blindness (Guinea worm) in Africa, and is fighting other neglected tropical diseases like trachoma. It also monitors foreign elections when asked to, fights for human rights, and for peaceful conflict resolution.

While one can disagree strongly with Trump's policies on health care and climate change and a lot more, one knows they are his policies. He is not beholden to large donors. And while he is constrained in trying to improve relations with Russia, he is trying. It is the only country that can blow us up ending life as we know it, and no one wants that Doomsday Clock edging still closer to midnight.

One also remembers what the hacking did -- it exposed the Democratic establishment as thoroughly corrupt -- so dirty it needs a ton of Clorox bleach. Shouldn't the Democrats pursue some substantive legislation to win back disgruntled supporters?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

The Grenfell Horror: What's a Life Worth?

Two and One Half Minutes to Armageddon

The Story of 'O'

Is Trump a fool or a Wily Coyote?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Arshad M Khan

Become a Fan
Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 3 fans, 21 articles, 1 quicklinks, 50 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What ails the Democrats? Why don't they pursue climate change legislation or Medicare for all?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 11 fans, 3 quicklinks, 717 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Arshad M Khan:   New Content

The answer is in the article! [T]he U.S. "is an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery."

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 16, 2017 at 9:21:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 