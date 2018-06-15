Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump Effect: Republican Legislator - There Aren't Enough White Kids to Go Around in State Schools

The Trump Effect is still going strong. Legislators are no longer scared to say the things they thought but would never say. The diatribe from this Arizona politician is not only sad but scary. It is clear he wants to insight white Americans into a very xenophobic stance.

"Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities," said Arizona Representative David Stringer. "That complicates racial integration because there aren't enough white kids to go around. And when you look at that 60 percent number for public school students, just carry that forward 10 or 15 years. It's going to change the demographic voting base of this state."

"If we don't do something about immigration very, very soon, the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country," Stringer said.

This is where we are. This is the real reason why they hate immigration.

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Phat Khat

To their credit, the Republican Governor, head of the state GOP, and the CEO of the Arizona CofC all requested his resignation. Alas, Stringer doubled down. IMHO, the immigrants and minorities may be the only thing standing between a white, Xtian Nationalist Trumpistan.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 15, 2018 at 7:27:54 AM

