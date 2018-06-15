

The Trump Effect is still going strong. Legislators are no longer scared to say the things they thought but would never say. The diatribe from this Arizona politician is not only sad but scary. It is clear he wants to insight white Americans into a very xenophobic stance.

"Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities," said Arizona Representative David Stringer. "That complicates racial integration because there aren't enough white kids to go around. And when you look at that 60 percent number for public school students, just carry that forward 10 or 15 years. It's going to change the demographic voting base of this state."

"If we don't do something about immigration very, very soon, the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country," Stringer said.

This is where we are. This is the real reason why they hate immigration.