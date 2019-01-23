 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Effect: I was called the N-Word & Monkey by two callers to my show. Isn't it 2019?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/23/19

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -

Today, on the Martin Luther King Holiday, I was doing a show with renown Houston Progressive activist Neil Aquino when in the middle of the show two callers performed two orchestrated calls to "remind me" that I was black using derogatory terms. They likely did not get the reaction they expected.

The Trump Effect reaches Politics Done Right

When I started blogging I was incognito for the first few years. I used a pseudonym. I made sure I was known as a blogger and not a black blogger relegated to discussing only black or Latino issues. I rarely discussed racial issues then.

Race is at the center of many issues today given the sexist xenophobic misogynist homophobic racist we have as president. Even as most of the issues I blog about are on economic and social justice, every so often I touch on race.

- Advertisement -

A few conservative listeners continue to tell me that it is a disservice when I bring up racial issues because for all practical purposes there is no racism in America. Of course, one must be willfully blind to accept that false tenet.

I gave the two racist clowns who called Politics Done Right some air time not for my benefit but for the benefit of those who sit back in their bubble thinking those who harbor these ideas are not among them.

Calling me offensive and derogatory racist names have zero influence on me. In fact, I generally feel a sense of pity for those who knowingly or not need to attempt to pull down someone for them to have a semblance of worth. The pent up pain must be unbearable.

- Advertisement -

I wish others could take the stance that I took. Before we give importance to any word, we should consider the source. We can make the Trump Effect in certain instances moot. Our reactions to words either give them value or render them worthless.

Watch the entire episode here.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 