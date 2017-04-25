- Advertisement -

Many people think that Donald Trump has betrayed his campaign promises about NATO, Russia, war, etc, but I will demonstrate in the following essay that the shift has been not in his basic views but in the perception of what he was saying during the campaign as well as why most people believed his lies were his true positions (and loved or hated them) but ignored the fact that after his lies worked, he always, in a fit of arrogance, blurted out the truth. Trump has not shifted: he was always a neo-con war hawk, always intended to "let those who won the country run it"

John Jay, Founding Father, First Chief Justice, Slave Owner, set the fascist tone for America when he said, "Thow who own the country should run it." Donald Trump agrees 100%.

The problem is that Trump foreshadowed all that he has

"shifted" to:

1. Shortly after he said NATO was absolute, he said. "I am a big fan of NATO." Most have ignored this outburst, remembering only the part they WANTED to hear (this is the gift of a master propagandists).

2 Interspersed with this claims to seek friendly relations with the "good leader" Putin, he said in a Fox interview of Putin: "I don't trust him. Not at all."

3. His promise to clean the swamp was followed by saying he would appoint "people who have made a fortune."

4. His criticism of the neo-cons coincided with choosing as advisors such arch neo-cons as James Woolsey of the CIA/Wall St/9/11 and saying of (Bomb Iran) John Bolton: "He's a good man with good ideas."

5. His vow to avoid regime change and military aggression was coupled with a vow to increase the military budget, always a cause of increasing the arms race, which almost always ends in war. His earliest advisors were rabid neo-cons, bent on world domination.

6. etc

The most radical neo-con, John Bolton, was described by Trump as "...a good man, with good ideas." His primary idea is to bomb Iran.

The problem is not that Trump has shifted but that too many people believed his lies were his real views but ignored him when he told the truth, after his lies had already worked. It works in reverse as well: when he first tells his true views (global warming is Chinese hoax), he then lies to cover it up. When he lies first, he waits until the lie as had its desired effect, then uncovers it.

He is less a pathological liar than a calculating liar, a brilliant propagandist, whose tragic flaw is hubris, which, it seems inevitable, will eventually bring him down. "Putin said I was a genius (Putin said he was flamboyant)......I am very rich....I have a very good memory......I am very smart.....I did not say that!"

When he said, after being elected, that the intelligence agencies were acting like Nazis, everyone thought he was a foe of the Deep State, but when he said "I love the CIA," he was ignored. The reality is that the Deep State selected him and has the power to destroy him. He loves the CIA because, despite his delusional thinking, he is not suicidal.

