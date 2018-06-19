- Advertisement -

Outrage is growing over the Trump administration's separation of children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Monday, ProPublica released audio from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, in which children estimated to be between the ages of 4 and 10 years old are heard crying "Mama" and "Papi" after being separated from their parents. In another part of the audio, a Border Patrol agent is heard joking, in Spanish, "Well, we have an orchestra here. What's missing is a conductor." Video footage released by the U.S. Border Patrol Monday shows migrant children in concrete-floored chain link cages, in an old warehouse in McAllen, Texas.

A new Quinnipiac Poll shows roughly two-thirds of U.S. voters oppose separating children from their parents at the border. About 7 percent of Democratic voters support the Trump policy, while 55 percent of Republicans support it. We speak with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democratic congress member from Washington state. She has just helped announce a march on Washington and cities nationwide on June 30 against family separation. She is vice ranking member of the House Budget Committee and vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. On June 9 she visited a detention center in her home state and spoke with some of the 200 asylum-seekers held at the Sea-Tac Bureau of Prisons facility.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, Democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I'm Amy Goodman.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: And I'm Juan Gonza'lez. Welcome to all of our listeners and viewers from around the country and around the world. Outrage continues to grow over the Trump administration's separation of children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Monday, the news outlet ProPublica released audio from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in which children, estimated to be between the ages of four and 10 years old, are heard crying "mama'" and "papa'" after being separated from their parents. A warning, the audio is disturbing.

CHILD: [crying] Papa'! Papa'!

WORKERS: [Spanish]

CHILDREN: [crying] [Spanish]

CHILD: [crying] Papa'! Papa'!

AMY GOODMAN: In part of the audio, a Border Patrol agent is heard joking in Spanish, "Well, we have an orchestra here. What's missing is a conductor." Video footage released by the U.S. Border Patrol Monday shows migrant children in concrete-floored chain link cages, in an old warehouse in McAllen, Texas.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: A new Quinnipiac Poll shows roughly two-thirds of U.S. voters oppose separating children from their parents at the border. About seven percent of Democratic voters support the Trump policy, while 55 percent of Republicans support it. Ahead of today's meeting with Republicans to discuss compromise legislation on a hard-line immigration bill, President Trump continued to blame Democrats for his policy that has led to the separation of at least 2,000 children in recent weeks.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility. It won't be. You look at what is happening in Europe. You look at what is happening in other places. We can't allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch. If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly. Good for the children, good for the country, good for the world. It could take place quickly. We could have an immigration bill.

AMY GOODMAN: Meanwhile, during a White House press briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the administration was only strictly enforcing immigration law.

