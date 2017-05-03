Refresh  

Trump Confusion; 12 Years (in) a Grave

Kathy Malloy
Reprinted from www.mikemalloy.com

Trump is confused about the Civil War, preexisting conditions, Obama wiretaps, and murderous dictators. Even Kelleyann couldn't untangle this mess. Speaking of, has she gone missing? Should we get her on a milk carton or something. I just miss her colorful explanations for Trump's verbal accidents. I would love to her her take on the alternative fact that President Andrew Jackson was "angry" about the US civil war, despite being 12 years deceased. Maybe Frederick Douglas gave him some bad information.

Anyway, I'm actually starting to feel sorry for Sean Spicer. How can he continue to defend, interpret, and explain his boss at this point? Praising mass killer and Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong Un in the same weekend sent shockwaves through Washington Andy the press briefing room. Seems that Trump likes the bold and decisive way Duterte manages the drug problem in his country. Uh, okay. He just shoots them dead without a trial. 8,000 in the last nine months if you're counting. Guess Trump admires that kind of instant justice.

That should scare the hell out of all of us.

Then there is his new buddy Kim Jong Un, who Trump hails as some kind of boy wonder and would be "honored" to meet someday. We know he has a huuuuuuge new development opening in Manilla, which might explain his coziness to Deadyey Duterte, does he want to plant a Trump Tower in Pyongyang, too? Is Moscow far behind?

And what would Andrew Jackson say about this?

