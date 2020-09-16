 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/16/20

Trump Can't Quite Say He Favors Herd Immunity

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   4 comments
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Support USPS. Don't let Trump destroy American democracy
Support USPS. Don't let Trump destroy American democracy
(Image by self)   Details   DMCA


Click Here

Donald Trump has no regrets. Of course not, we all know he never regrets anything in the past, and he does not have the capability of reflection to abhor any possible future.

He has been noted to be merely transactional. Everything is reduced to "it is what it is."

In this Town Hall, Trump almost called for herd immunity, then stopped himself. Estimates of the death toll for an uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, ending in herd immunity (70%-80% infections), range from 3 to 4 million Americans.

We have a president who came within a stammer of declaring his acquiescence to millions of Americans dying over an indeterminate period of time. The follow-up should have been, "Mr. President, do you believe in herd immunity as the inevitable solution to the pandemic?"

Mr. Stephanopoulos should ask him just that, immediately if possible, but even more urgently, once the huge (100 million or more) number of people who say they will not take a vaccine start getting-- keep getting-- sick and dying, and those of us who take the vaccine are, God willing, preserved.

Trump won't be President by then, of course, so he won't OFFICIALLY have to take the blame for what happens to working people, to people of color, to the economy (whatever the stock market says, a sickened, stricken population's net worth is less than a healthy one), to every business that never comes back, to all the universities that have to close.

To the cultural aspects of this country: I'm a Southern bluesman, going back to 1954. I quit truck driving 50 years later, and now I sing America's music (and that includes country-and-western music too).

I have traveled and played through 27 countries now, for people who know and understand how crucial it is that culture is not overwhelmed by fakeness.

In my busiest year, 2008, I flew over 100,000 miles to play for people around the world, and drove 35,000 miles on top of that, across this country and Canada.

Music is not just my living, it is the calling card of my ambassadorship for true American culture.

But I am indefinitely unemployed now, since it is irresponsible and dangerous to gather in crowds (the 2020 Sturgis Run is already a virtually untraceable super-spreader), and I could never look myself in the eye if a crowd I drew was the cause of further spread of the coronavirus.

We have come to the point that the best expert we have on the subject, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has declared that we can never perform the basic physical function of honorability between persons-- shaking hands-- again. We are reduced to bumping elbows.

And Trump couldn't quite blurt it out; "herd mentality" is the closest he could get to saying it. But we have all known for years now that Trump is incapable of empathy.

This answer to a question from a real person, not a media representative, is the clearest indication yet that Donald J. Trump does not care if any single one of us lives or dies. Just like the coronavirus.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 17, 2007), 24 fans, 42 articles, 124 quicklinks, 3485 comments, 24 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Hello, Watermelon Slim,

I couldn't agree with you more. Maybe when this nightmare is over I will see you perform here in Fort Worth. I hope so.

Jerry

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 5:27:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250
(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 18 fans, 104 articles, 270 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Thank you, Jerry! I sure would like to visit FtW; I even have something like a girlfriend there (though she insists on living there, and I am going to live in Mississippi, as things stand...

Take care,

WPH

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 2:03:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250
(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 18 fans, 104 articles, 270 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"(the 2020 Sturgis Run is already a virtually untraceable super-spreader)"

This particularly arouses me because for weeks, everybody was warning that this crowd, a large majority maskless and proud of it (in fact, one could certainly call the Sturgis Run an organized protest by anti-maskers), was inevitably going to cause additional spread of the coronavirus. I haven't delved into records to see how far and how deeply it has spread for a week or more, but Nebraska was the first to report a cluster, and several other western states I can't remember were mentioned.

I understand that Sturgis town officials did not want the Run held this year, but apparently business interests carried the day, and besides, the yahoos coming to this event would come, no matter what the mere mayor or city council decreed.

There was no stopping it. The National Guard couldn't have stopped 250,000 (400,000 was one estimate!) bikers and bikers' friends from being able to say they had drunk beer in Sturgis at the 2020 Run.

The worst aspect of it is that it displayed clearly a self-destructive streak in the American psyche, or at least in enough percentage of Americans' psyche, that Covid-19 cases in other states caused by the Sturgis Superspreader and other mass gatherings, often hosted or preached to by defiant non-believers in the coronavirus, must be seen as a danger posed by an intentional act, against all of us who take precautions.

All we who do care whether we or the people around us, family, friends or strangers, live or die can do is to continue to not let down our guard against the novel coronavirus. I laughed when I first read the term; I guess the medicos thought "new" coronavirus wouldn't identify it well enough.

But call it what you will, those of us who dispassionately understand what the ramifications of this virus are for those who survive must speak up now, and have hope that at the very least we will be listened to seriously when we say, "We told you so."

This new Dr. Atlas who has Trump's ear is a herd-immunity-leaning fellow, from what couple of pieces I've read about him...

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 6:44:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250
(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 18 fans, 104 articles, 270 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to William P. Homans:   New Content
Click Here

And here is the fellow. An irascible neuroradiologist, no virology experience, wrong-headed (especially about children), with a Trump-size ego. And hundreds of scientists know it.

The Dr. Paul Alexander I referred to earlier was Michael Caputo's aide, who with Caputo is accused of altering CDC documents to better fit President Trump's ideas about the coronavirus.

Click Here

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 8:45:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 