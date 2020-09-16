Trump Can't Quite Say He Favors Herd Immunity



Support USPS. Don't let Trump destroy American democracy

He has been noted to be merely transactional. Everything is reduced to "it is what it is."

In this Town Hall, Trump almost called for herd immunity, then stopped himself. Estimates of the death toll for an uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, ending in herd immunity (70%-80% infections), range from 3 to 4 million Americans.

We have a president who came within a stammer of declaring his acquiescence to millions of Americans dying over an indeterminate period of time. The follow-up should have been, "Mr. President, do you believe in herd immunity as the inevitable solution to the pandemic?"

Mr. Stephanopoulos should ask him just that, immediately if possible, but even more urgently, once the huge (100 million or more) number of people who say they will not take a vaccine start getting-- keep getting-- sick and dying, and those of us who take the vaccine are, God willing, preserved.

Trump won't be President by then, of course, so he won't OFFICIALLY have to take the blame for what happens to working people, to people of color, to the economy (whatever the stock market says, a sickened, stricken population's net worth is less than a healthy one), to every business that never comes back, to all the universities that have to close.

To the cultural aspects of this country: I'm a Southern bluesman, going back to 1954. I quit truck driving 50 years later, and now I sing America's music (and that includes country-and-western music too).

I have traveled and played through 27 countries now, for people who know and understand how crucial it is that culture is not overwhelmed by fakeness.

In my busiest year, 2008, I flew over 100,000 miles to play for people around the world, and drove 35,000 miles on top of that, across this country and Canada.

Music is not just my living, it is the calling card of my ambassadorship for true American culture.

But I am indefinitely unemployed now, since it is irresponsible and dangerous to gather in crowds (the 2020 Sturgis Run is already a virtually untraceable super-spreader), and I could never look myself in the eye if a crowd I drew was the cause of further spread of the coronavirus.

We have come to the point that the best expert we have on the subject, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has declared that we can never perform the basic physical function of honorability between persons-- shaking hands-- again. We are reduced to bumping elbows.

And Trump couldn't quite blurt it out; "herd mentality" is the closest he could get to saying it. But we have all known for years now that Trump is incapable of empathy.

This answer to a question from a real person, not a media representative, is the clearest indication yet that Donald J. Trump does not care if any single one of us lives or dies. Just like the coronavirus.





