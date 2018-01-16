Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
General News

Trump Calls Black and Brown Nations "Shitholes" - Drive These "Make America White Again" Fascists from Power!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Revolution Newspaper       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/16/18

Author 509710
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

Originally published at revcom.us

On January 11, Donald Trump, the Piece of sh*t of the U.S. (hereafter, "POSTUS"), came full out of his KKK closet in a room full of congressmen and aides, demanding to know why the U.S. should accept immigrants from "shithole countries" like Haiti, El Salvador, and the whole continent of Africa. POSTUS said the U.S. needs immigrants from countries like overwhelmingly white Norway. Referring to the hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the U.S., Trump said, "Take them out!"

All this was no "slip." No, this is "the new normal" Americans are supposed to accept--and by the way, you ARE accepting if you are not raising holy hell about it.

According to Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, POSTUS used this language repeatedly as part of laying out his position on immigrants and immigration. No one in the room clearly denied that he said this. A White House spokesman bragged that these remarks showed that POSTUS "will always fight for the American people," and unnamed sources in the White House said the comments would "resonate" with his base. And, while some have criticized his "vulgarity," almost the entire Republican Party has closed ranks around the content of what POSTUS said.

- Advertisement -

So let's be dead-clear on what just happened. First, no joke or exaggeration, "Make America Great Again" means "Make America White Again." Literally.

From flickr.com: NAZIS TAKE BABY STEPS AT FIRST -- i'm a fKING idiot -- DUMPTRUCK PRESIDENT in front of upside-down pentagram with lady liberty in the center, scott richard {MID-229313}
NAZIS TAKE BABY STEPS AT FIRST -- i'm a fKING idiot -- DUMPTRUCK PRESIDENT in front of upside-down pentagram with lady liberty in the center, scott richard
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

This is Nazi sh*t--this is dividing up humanity into racial categories and saying some of them aren't human. Period. And under this "logic," the fascists won't even stop with driving out immigrants from these "shithole countries," but will go after their U.S.-born descendants as well.

The Trump/Pence regime is already enacting the policies that are racing down that road. It is throwing out 260,000 Salvadorans and 60,000 Haitians here under TPS (Temporary Protected Status, granted in the face of catastrophic conditions in their homelands). For many of these people, going back to those countries, devastated because of decades of what the U.S. has done, is a death sentence. And it is threatening to end protection for 800,000 mainly Latino "Dreamers" in the DACA program (people who came to the U.S. with their undocumented parents and have grown up and sunk roots in the U.S.). The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is cranking up deportations and building "detention centers" as fast as it can. POSTUS pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was in trouble with the courts because he profiled, harassed, brutalized and detained all people of Mexican-American descent, even if they were born in the USA. And POSTUS is already treating Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands like they are not part of the U.S., at the cost of tremendous suffering.

And this is also a message to the racist mob that is the hard-core base of this regime--it is normalizing the dehumanization of Black and Brown people, turning their families and communities into--in the eyes of the regime's followers--an "infestation" that is "destroying America."

This is the outlook that leads to pogroms, to lynchings, to massacres, to holocausts.

If you say "It can't happen here" when it IS happening here, then objectively, regardless of your wishes or intentions, you are complicit in it happening. And it is not going to get easier to stand up against this if you wait and do nothing.

And speaking of the Democrats! What the f*ck!?!?

- Advertisement -

Dick Durbin is a prominent, supposedly liberal and principled Democratic senator. And yes, after the meeting he publicly denounced Trump's racism.

But the real question is, why was he even in the room with POSTUS and these other virulent anti-immigrant fanatics to hear this ugly ranting in the first place? And why didn't he stand up and walk out when POSTUS said this sh*t the first time?

Because he was trying to "make a deal" on immigration. Durbin was offering to "trade": money for the fascists' Wall against Mexico and "discussion" about ending so-called "chain migration,"1 for a temporary reprieve for the Dreamers. (And by the way, the Dreamers themselves have made clear that they do NOT want to be the bait in such a deal, that they are not going to betray their families, their relatives, their principles, for a momentary reprieve from deportation.) This would amount to a "deal" to facilitate and smooth over the rough edges of ethnic cleansing. Once over this rough patch, the fascists would undoubtedly turn around and deport the Dreamers as well.

Durbin, along with Schumer, Pelosi, Sanders, Warren and all the major Democratic figures, are collaborators with this regime2 , and they showed it in their reaction to this watershed moment. Confronted with the undeniable reality that a white supremacist regime holds power, they doubled down on their "willingness to seek common ground," on their position of keeping impeachment "off the table," and their determination to funnel all the anger, outrage and fear of the majority of the population into "voting Democratic" in 2018, 2020, 2022... ad infinitum, ad nauseam.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #3: The 1917 October Revolution in Russia was a "coup" staged by Lenin...

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism...

Fuhrer Trump Tweets Neo-Nazi Anti-Muslim Propaganda--There Is No Innocence in Looking Away

On the Controversy over Matt Damon's Comments About the #MeToo Movement: Are we going for retribution or transformation?

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #2. It Resorts to State Violence and Mass Killing to Enforce Its Ideals

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 