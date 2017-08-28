Power of Story
Trump Cabinet member's daughter tells "never-served piece of sh!t" Trump to STFU

By BruinKid

From youtube.com: Trump cabinet secretary's daughter blasts transgender ban {MID-155862}
Trump cabinet secretary's daughter blasts transgender ban
Oh my, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's daughter recently ripped Trump a new one over his transgender military ban.

"Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's daughter Jennifer Detlefsen, who is a Navy veteran, sharply criticized the proposal, calling the president a "disgrace," the Billings Gazette reported Friday. ...

"'This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable,' read her post on July 26, which still appeared online on Saturday.

"'This veteran says sit down and shut the f--k up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of s--t,' she added."

From The Missoulian, more on her Navy background:

"Detlefsen served in the Navy as a Deep Sea Diving Medical Technician and later as a High Risk Instructor of an explosive ordnance disposal training unit. She had worked at Special Operations for America, a military-focused super political action committee founded by Zinke, doing digital consulting and social media work, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission.

"Detlefsen now is a Virginia-based glass artist 'bound by themes of masculine/feminine dichotomy, double standards, motherhood, and literature's impact on gender roles.'"

Here is the Instagram post, which is still up. Her full unedited quote:

"This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the f*ck up, you know nothing, never-served piece of sh*t. #itmfa #wtf

For those who don't know, #ITMFA stands for "Impeach the motherf*cker Already." She also responded to a Trump supporter attacking her on her Instagram post:

"You served. So did I. You have your opinion. So do I. I am disgusted that a Commander In Chief would so callously disregard the service and sacrifice of the thousands of transgender soldiers, sailors and airmen already putting their lives on the line for our county. And you can take your machismo posturing elsewhere. I'm not afraid of you or your threats."

Thanksgiving may be a bit awkward at the Zinke household this year.

 

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


