Trump Aides Talked to Russians? Big Deal?

Ernest Partridge
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
"What we have here is a failure to communicate."
(Cool Hand Luke)


Several years ago a Russian friend invited me to lunch at an elegant restaurant a couple of blocks from the White House. My friend pointed to a brass plaque on the wall of our booth. The plaque indicated that at this very location on October 26, 1962, ABC news reporter John Scali met with Alexander Fomin, the KGB station chief in Washington. Fomin told Scali that the Russians were open to a diplomatic solution to the Cuban missile crisis. Fomin asked Scali to deliver this message to Scali's contacts in the State Department, which he did.

Thus began the negotiations that brought the United States and the Soviet Union back from the brink of nuclear war. The deal? The Soviet Union agreed to remove the missiles from Cuba, in exchange for the American pledge never to invade Cuba and eventually to remove missiles from Turkey.

Suppose the conditions of today were in place in October 1962. Might not Scali have said to Fomin, "I can't do that. What you're asking would be a violation of the Logan act." If Scali had so replied, then we might not be here today discussing this event of 55 years ago.

But now, the simple act of "talking to the Russians" appears to be a disqualification for high office. This act, and the lying about it that followed, cost Michael Flynn his job as National Security Advisor. The same offense may yet oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The very idea of "talking to the Russians" has become so toxic in today's politics and media, that a cabinet nominee would rather risk perjury than admit to meeting a Russian diplomat face-to-face.

(Personal disclosure: In the nineties I traveled to Russia seven times, presenting papers at the Soviet Academy of Sciences and several Russian universities. Today I remain in contact with many Russian friends and colleagues. Question: Where do I go to turn myself in?)

Why didn't Flynn, Sessions and others simply say, straight out: "of course I talked to the Russians. Isn't it to our advantage to learn what the Russians are thinking and, conversely, for the Russians to find out where we stand?" As Winston Churchill once said, "better jaw, jaw, than war, war."

(Image by Ernest Partridge)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Of course, there are legitimate limits to what an American official should say to a hostile foreign government. Classified information is clearly out of bounds. Also private business deals facilitated by the advantages of public office. (Cf. the emoluments clause of the Constitution). And, to be sure, collaborative efforts with a foreign power to influence elections must forbidden and, if discovered, punished.

However, other communication should be encouraged. This would include scientific information and research, cultural and educational exchanges, collaborative business enterprises, open access to international media, and unrestricted travel by ordinary citizens.

In fact, discussions between politicians, both in and out office of are not only acceptable, they are routine. Several Presidents-Elect and their staffs have met with leaders of rival countries, Russia included, and no one raised a ruckus about it. Why now?

Jack Matlock, the final US Ambassador to the Soviet Union(1987-1991), emphatically agrees:

Our press seems to be in a feeding frenzy regarding contacts that President Trump's supporters had with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and with other Russian diplomats. The assumption seems to be that there was something sinister about these contacts, just because they were with Russian diplomats. As one who spent a 35-year diplomatic career working to open up the Soviet Union and to make communication between our diplomats and ordinary citizens a normal practice, I find the attitude of much of our political establishment and of some of our once respected media outlets quite incomprehensible. What in the world is wrong with consulting a foreign embassy about ways to improve relations? Anyone who aspires to advise an American president should do just that. . .

In fact, I would say that any person who presumes to advise an incoming president on vital policy issues needs to understand the approach of the country in question and therefore is remiss if he or she does not consult with the embassy in question. . . I have been taught that in a democracy with the rule of law, the accused are entitled to a presumption of innocence until convicted. But we have leaks that imply that any conversation with a Russian embassy official is suspect. That is the attitude of a police state. /

He is correct, of course. So why the brouhaha over these "nefarious" "Russian contacts"?

My best guess is that (a) the media loves a good, ongoing "spy story" -- great for profits, and (b) the Democrats have adopted a demonization of Vladimir Putin and Russia as a convenient crow-bar with which to pummel Donald Trump and perchance pry him from his office. Damage to Trump is their main objective. A resumption of the Cold War and the risk of nuclear war is "collateral damage." The attack mob includes such otherwise admirable individuals as Michael Moore, Paul Krugman, Keith Olberman, John Oliver and Bill Maher.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://www.crisispapers.org

Dr. Ernest Partridge is a consultant, writer and lecturer in the field of Environmental Ethics and Public Policy. Partridge has taught philosophy at the University of California, and in Utah, Colorado and Wisconsin. He publishes the website, "The Crisis Papers."
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ernest Partridge

Author 23

(Member since Aug 24, 2005), 4 fans, 123 articles, 32 comments


For more on ending "Cold War II," see my "Martian View of the New Cold War"

fly.igc.org/politics/peace/martian.htm

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:53:16 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Ernest Partridge:   New Content
Could the best guess be that they talked about things that they shouldn't?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:10:55 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2989 quicklinks, 11897 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to Ernest Partridge:   New Content
Intelligent life on Earth! How refreshing. I only hope there is enough intelligence around to read and grasp this. Thank you Ernest.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 2:15:21 PM

Author 0
Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


  New Content

Good points, obviously from a well informed perspective. However, there is more to the story -- and a caveat.

It is good to recommend communication between Americans and Russians, if and when the intent of the communication is to arrive at mutual understanding and possible reconciliation of differences. But the suggestion that Trump-Tillerson communication and dealing with Russia would be good is open to debate. After all, it would surely be mostly about natural resources, especially oil -- and while any agreements made would benefit Russian and American companies, the impact on others would no doubt be detrimental.

Furthermore, it is imperative that Americans understand the implications of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's steadily increasing public approval ratings in Russia, where patriotic and nationalistic sentiment has been on the rise under President Putin.

Some 45 percent of Russians now say the suffering and deaths of Russians during Stalin's rule were justified, according to the Levada Center, a respected pollster. That is an increase of 25 percent since 2012.

That is why Putin is getting away with murder and assassination of dissidents and critics.

Therefore, communicate with Russians? Certainly. But don't appease or make deals with Putin that will benefit him or Russia.

In fact, politicians and media in America need to point out the dilemma of dissidents and protesters in Russia, and report on how may of them have been killed or imprisoned. We need to expose tyrannical behavior.

Of course the U.S. needs to get its own act together in that regard as well, because we cannot allow ourselves to keep sliding down this slippery slope toward fascism and tyranny. We must restore human rights and social justice EVERYWHERE.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:52:38 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

You actually do not know what the conversations would be about.

Unfortunately, Trump's attempts to normalize relations with Russia are being crushed by the military-industrial complex that enriches itself with constant war. What they don't want is peace because there is no profit for them in it.

Don't drink the anti-Russian, Putin-as-evil-incarnate Kool-Aid! Try to look at things from a different perspective, i.e., what detente with Russia could mean for the US and the world: end to the bloodbath in Syria; more discretionary spending on programs that benefit Americans; and less likelihood of thermonuclear war which has the potential to wipe out a fair amount of humans on both sides.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:31:22 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

Well, I would agree with one thing you said, because the U.S. Religious Military Industrial Complex certainly does profit from an adversarial relationship with Russia in many different ways. But if you think Trump and Bannon want peace, I think you should think again. All they want is to make deals that they can profit from.

What we should be doing is striving to end the current version of the cold war that Bush started and Obama did little about, and instead work toward detent and arms controls. But unlike the old "trust but verify" strategy, the U.S. needs to take the stance I recommended in my first comment. We cannot trust Putin because he's not telling the truth about a lot of things.

Regarding what Trump's and Bannon's conversation with the Russians would be, no one knows for sure, but it's a safe bet I'm right that much of it would be about natural resources. Some might be about Trump's revival of the arms race, which Putin doesn't like, and at least Putin is smart enough to try to reach some sort of detent. He may tend to be tyrannical, but he's not dumb.

Your condescending remark about "Kool Aid" is telling. It reveals you have swallowed the propaganda of the Putin lovers, and I don't buy it. My first comment stands.

But detent would be good, no doubt, and it would also be good to get Russia to stop supporting Assad in Syria and instead focus on destroying ISSIS.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:04:03 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2989 quicklinks, 11897 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content
Links to Putin assasinations most appreciated. Thanks.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 2:21:37 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Daniel, there are a lot of links about Russian dissidents killed. Here are just a few I pulled up from a search on MS Edge for "Russian dissidents killed":

Click here, here, and here.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40:28 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Those links don't seem to work (and there seems to be a problem with the OEN link system). So here is a list of Russian dissidents killed "mysteriously," listed in most articles on the subject:

Paul Khlebnikov
Anastasia Baburova
Stanislav Markelov
Anna Politkovskaya
Alexander Litvinenko
Boris Nemtsov
Sergey Yushenkov
Natalya Estemirova
Boris Berezovsky
Sergei Magnitsky
Alexander Perepilichny
Yury Shchekochikhin

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 8:45:00 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

And do you think Putin is killing off his own diplomats too? From the UK Independent, hardly a left-wing news outlet: Unexpected deaths of six Russian diplomats in four months triggers conspiracy theories: Several deaths have been described as 'heart attacks' or the result of a 'brief illness' by officials, in some cases despite evidence to the contrary click here

Apparently the count is up to nine now. There is speculation that the Russians are killing these people because they are tied to a Trump-Putin blackmail scheme. But what about the possibility that they are being killed by Western operatives because they could exonerate Trump and/or Putin? We will most likely never know, but it is important not to jump to conclusions without any facts whatsoever.

We all must be vigilant to consider all possibilities, not just the ones favoring the propaganda we've been spoon fed our entire lives. In other words, keep an open mind.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:38:59 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

"There is speculation that the Russians are killing these people because they are tied to a Trump-Putin blackmail scheme. But what about the possibility that they are being killed by Western operatives because they could exonerate Trump and/or Putin? We will most likely never know, but it is important not to jump to conclusions without any facts whatsoever."


First, there are facts about other murders above.

Second, Iranian, Syrian and many other diplomats could be 'Western targets' and only Russians are having trouble with heart.

Third, outsiders would probably kill them in car crashes, 'heart' looks like an inside job.

Some people will 'never know', others rely on prevailing evidence.


Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:42:43 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Yeah, all the Iranian nuclear scientists were simply gunned down in the street.

Are there any Iranian and Syrian diplomats living in the US? Would the corporate press report the deaths of these people - or go the extra step and connect the dots? Why only the Russians? No other diplomats die?

Are your facts from the corporate press? Prevailing evidence is not the same as hard facts. We will never know.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:14:02 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

"Yeah, all the Iranian nuclear scientists were simply gunned down in the street."


Not by the US, I believe.


And no heart attack either (seeks to be Russian domain)

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:48:54 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
And the answer is...number two, literally.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:50:44 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2989 quicklinks, 11897 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to shad williams:   New Content
I couldn't find exactly what you were pointing to here, but I am reminded of 12 years of Catholic school, where we had to raise one or two fingers to go to the bathroom. Two was definitely urgent, so I can only assume the same is true here. ;-)

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:34:14 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2989 quicklinks, 11897 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

I side with Kristine in this thread that I think I read most of. I've added your list in my word docs to BFalcon's comment.


For now, I'll merely say that this is mighty short compared to what we KNOW about the CIA hit list, which started in 1947 and continues growing to this day. But thanks for providing it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:04:18 PM

Author 0
Ernest Partridge

Author 23

(Member since Aug 24, 2005), 4 fans, 123 articles, 32 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

Here's some statistics on journalists killed in Russia from the Committee to Protect journalists ( .org/killed/europe/russia/ ) :


During Yeltsin Presidency (1991-1999): 40 (11 unconfirmed).


During Putin Presidency (2000-2016): 40 (14 unconfirmed).

(Includes four years when Medvedev was president and Putin Prime Minister).


64% of the "killings" were classified as "murders."

20% were sourced as "government" and 38% as "military."


So the rate of journalist killings was twice as much under Yeltsin (8 years) than Putin (16 years).


In either case, Russia is not a healthy place for journalists.


I don't have the data on dissidents and politicians.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:05:19 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Ernest Partridge:   New Content

Thanks, Ernest. Good information.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:05:07 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2989 quicklinks, 11897 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content
I too appreciate this, though note right off that it pales in comparison to what we know about our own government and its off-springs, such as the CIA, NSA, and FBI, among a long list of others and their dark history.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:17:32 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

E.J.N.

You wrote, "But if you think Trump and Bannon want peace, I think you should think again. All they want is to make deals that they can profit from."

OK, fine. I'd rather have the US doing deals with Russia than planning to attack a nuclear state, wouldn't you? So they profit. Who in the government doesn't profit in some way? To put this another way, how did almost everyone in Congress become a millionaire?

Isn't economic cooperation the entire raison d'etre of the European Union? Become a big cooperative and attacking a member is like attacking yourself? So, yeah, the US and Russia are not going to form a union, but if we're doing business together, doesn't that imply that we won't attack them because we would be attacking our own interests?

Am I missing something here?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:41:08 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

My remark about the Kool-Aid is based on your belief that Putin is a tyrant. He actually had pretty decent approval ratings last time I checked, which was several months ago.

The corporate press has propagandized Americans into believing that Putin is a monster, that he eats cute little puppies for breakfast. DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU HEAR/READ/SEE in the corporate press!!! Read more Paul Craig Roberts and Robert Parry to balance your intake of Russian news.

Consider what Putin is doing and why he is doing it. Have you read 'The Shock Doctrine'? Do you know what the "Chicago Boys" did to the Russian economy? Can you imagine if, say, Chinese economists completely changed US economy into their version of Communism in a very short time period? Wouldn't we be looking for a Putin to put things right? (Or, considering the horrific version of capitalism we practice here, maybe I should say a Putin/Bernie Sanders/Fidel Castro-like hybrid to set things right).

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:54:10 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

Keep in mind that Putin's "approval ratings" come from Russians, and remember what I wrote in my first comment:

"Some 45 percent of Russians now say the suffering and deaths of Russians during Stalin's rule were justified, according to the Levada Center, a respected pollster. That is an increase of 25 percent since 2012. That is why Putin is getting away with murder and assassination of dissidents and critics."

Regarding the Shock Doctrine, see my article about that here on OEN.

We do agree that the form of capitalism practiced in the U.S. is a very corrupt, inequitable form, and of course that's because of lack of proper regulations and oversight, and Laissez Faire government. A return of an FDR-type New Deal and proper regulations would help to fix that, along with a reformation of government.

Apparently we also agree that Bernie Sanders' Democratic Socialism would help considerably (and it fits with New Deal philosophy). But while we do agree on some things, it's pretty obvious we don't agree about Putin.

I would recommend you stop reading PCR's work. I used to debate him. I called him on being the founder of Reaganomics, and I pointed out all the terrible things Reagan did, all while waving the flag and thumping his bible (along with Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson). But PCR still defends Reaganomics and defends Reagan, and I find his attitude repugnant. (He can't take criticism.) And while I like Robert Parry better, I don't buy everything he says either. I follow no man completely, but learn from all thinkers.

Don't get me wrong. I admire the thinking of folks like PCR and Chomsky, and I think they're right about a lot of things. But they're wrong about some things too, in some very significant ways that are misguiding people.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:26:45 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

E.J.N.,

PCR and Robert Parry remind us that there are nuances and alternative perspectives to the obvious propaganda coming from the corporate media. I never said I followed PCR's economic writings. But I won't throw the baby out with the bath water; his foreign policy work is excellent. (I will even admit I voted for Ron Paul in 2008 - for his foreign policy platform, NOT his domestic one. You cannot always get everything you want; you have to choose what is most important.)

Regarding your statement about Putin's popularity (in the high 80's) only coming from "Russians," I can only say yes, of course it does. A leader's popularity only matters in terms of his/her constituents. (For example, would it matter at all if Angela Merkel were deeply unpopular in France, but beloved by her countrymen?) Russians are not stupid or evil. They experienced what was done to their economy, and they appreciate a strong leader who is working to restore Mother Russia to world prominence. Most Americans would support a leader like that, too.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 10:47:54 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

"Don't get me wrong. I admire the thinking of folks like PCR and Chomsky, and I think they're right about a lot of things. But they're wrong about some things too, in some very significant ways that are misguiding people."

Agreed. I've slogged through a lot of Chomsky's writing and agreed with much of it, though not all, and I must admit I was shocked by his urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton in the last election. Also, I recently read an article that listed a lot of folks I had considered enlightened (such as CounterPunch's (late) Alexander Cockburn, and Mother Jones writers) who absolutely will not even try to imagine that the US government may have allowed to happen, or had a hand in 9/11. Link is here click here

We don't have to believe everything the alternative news writers tell us. They are trying to synthesize what they know into some kind of coherent reality. Our job as readers is to evaluate their statements based on what we have learned elsewhere and try to arrive at a version of the truth.

This is why OpEdNews, CounterPunch, ConsortiumNews, RT, RealNewsNetwork, etc, are important, as are these online discussions. If I could stomach it, I would read some right wing news sites, too, but I can't. We may never know the whole truth about anything if we were not personally involved, but we can pool our collective thoughts, suspicions, knowledge, etc, arrive at plausible alternative theories to counteract the crap fed to us by the corporate media.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:18:31 PM

Author 0
E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011), 32 fans, 9 articles, 30 quicklinks, 3596 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

Yes, one thing is certain: We must hone and use our powers of discernment these days more than ever before, because differences in opinion are so varied and often so wide apart. And there are so many wild conspiracy theories being floated around. I am constantly amazed.

I am an optimist, however, and I believe ultimately the truth will prevail.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:00:49 AM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 19 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3001 comments, 17 diaries


Reply to E. J. N.:   New Content

I'll take a President who wants to work with Russia over one who would start WW 3 in Syria.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 9:50:36 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


  New Content

Mr. Partridge,

Thank you for being the adult in a country full of wilting violet children. Frankly, I am horrified by the news media - and Democrats!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:24:49 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content
Luckily you seem to be OK with the Republicans.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:50:18 PM

Author 0
Ernest Partridge

Author

(Member since Aug 24, 2005), 4 fans, 123 articles, 32 comments


  New Content

Thank you all for a spirited exchange, following the posting of my essay.

If I were an ordinary American getting my news from the mainstream media MSM, I suppose that I would go along with the "official version" about Russia and Putin. But four things prevent this:

First: I remember the run-up to the Iraq war and the Colin Powell speech to the Security Council (with CIA Chief, George Tenet, sitting behind him). The public belief that Saddam Hussein was threatening us with WMDs was nearly total. Dissenters, like Phil Donahue, were thrown off the air. Conclusion: when the MSM has a message to sell, it goes all out. When it does, we should know by now that the MSM cannot be trusted. Apparently most Americans do not know this. "Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."

Second: The tone of the MSM anti-Putin/Russia diatribe reeks of propaganda. Some media "experts," notably Rachel Maddow's best buddy Malcolm Nance, quite simply hate Russia and Russians and that hatred is ill concealed. MSNBC political panels, more often than not, include Republican dissenters. When the subject is "the Russian threat," dissenting "doves" are totally excluded. As for Russians, fagetaboutit.

Three: Having lost all trust in the MSM following the Iraq fiasco, I read foreign press, including Russian, along with dissenting US voices (e.g., Parry, Cohen, McGovern, Chomsky, etc.) that are banned from the MSM.

Four: I am familiar with Russian history and culture. And I am acquainted with, and correspond with, several Russians whom I regard as my friends. So I take attacks on "those Russians" quite personally. And I am very, very, angry with my compatriot media and politicians.

In 1987, when Gorbachev brought an end to the Cold War, Russian scholar Georgi Arbatov wrote to the New York Times: "We have a secret weapon ... we will deprive America of The Enemy. And how [then will] you justify ... the military expenditures that bleed America white?" We now have an answer to Arbatov: If we have no enemy, then we will have to invent one. ISIS won't do. They have no aircraft, submarines or carriers. So who else but the Russians?

Enough for now. I have much more to say, and will do so in a longer essay, now completed, that I expect to post on OpEdNews next week.

Keep the faith. And resist.

Ernest Partridge

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:38:17 AM

Author 0
Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 19 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3001 comments, 17 diaries


  New Content

I think it all is a smoke screen while they are selling us another wanted war.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:28:11 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content
Who are they and which war?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:44:24 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

"Who are they and which war?"

OMG! Are you joking? After this entire thread, you must ask?

ANSWER: THE RUSSIANS AND WORLD WAR III

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:19:40 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

"Russians are selling us another wanted war?"

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:55:08 AM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 19 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3001 comments, 17 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Since before McCain made fun of war with a beach boys song...neocons have wanted wars with Iran and Iran as probably preach by the religious right, as god's will.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:03:12 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 379 comments


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content
I believe Russia, China, and Iran have a mutual security pact. War with one, will mean war with all. If the nutjobs in DC think they can win against Russia, China, and Iran combined, we are beyond doomed.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:29:43 PM

Author 0
Ernest Partridge

Author 23

(Member since Aug 24, 2005), 4 fans, 123 articles, 32 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

Of course we can beat the Russkies! Just ask the Germans.


Or, for that matter, the Vietnamese.


Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:37:53 PM

Author 0
