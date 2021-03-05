 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/5/21

Trump 2.0

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 93
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Burnett
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)

Donald Trump's February 28th Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech gave us a good idea of what to expect from him for the next two years. The speech introduced Trump version 2.0; not all that different from Trump 1.0. Bad news for the GOP.

Here are the big themes in Trump 2.0 and their implications for the 2022 midterms.

1.Trump's continuing to push "the big lie." Throughout his CPAC speech, Trump contended he won the November 3rd election: "I got more votes...they used COVID as a way of cheating... The Democrats used the China virus as an excuse to change all of the election rules without the approval of their state legislatures...This election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts didn't want to do anything about it." [Audience response: "You won. You won..."]

Trump will continue to push the big lie. It may help him with his base but for the other 75 percent of the electorate it's old news.

To remain a political power, Donald needs media attention. The big lie won't get him air time anywhere other than the usual GOP propaganda outlets (Fox, OAN, and Newsmax) -- Trump's CPAC speech wasn't carried by the other media outlets.

2. Republicans will use their experience of the 2020 election as an excuse for voter suppression. Trump said, "Another one of the most urgent issues facing the Republican Party is that of ensuring fair, honest, and secure elections." He outlined several steps: "One election day." In other words, no early voting or mail-in voting. "We must have voter id." "We need universal signature matching." Trump contends that he lost the 2020 election because of voting abuses. (The CNN fact-checker (Click Here) pointed out that Trump's claim has been refuted.)

Question: In 2022, What will Republicans stand for? Answer: Voter suppression.

3. Trump wants Republicans to purge their ranks of GOP Senators and Representatives that voted for his impeachment: Senators Burr, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey; Representatives Herrera-Beutler, Cheney, Gonazlez, Katko, Kinzinger, Meyer, Newhouse, Rice, Upton, and Valadao. Of the 7 Republican Senators, only Alaska Senator Murkowski is up for reelection in 2022. (Burr and Toomey are retiring.)

Of the ten Republican House members that opposed Trump, all ten can expect Trump-based primary opponents. Congressman Valadao represents California swing district 25. Valadao defeated his opponent, T.J. Cox, by 1500 votes -- after losing to Cox in 2018 by a smaller margin. In 2022, if Trump finds a proxy to run against Valadao, that probably ensures a Cox victory.

Taking revenge on Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment is not a winning strategy. It will further diminish the GOP.

4. Trump defined "Trumpism." "What it means is great, great trade deals... It means low taxes and eliminating job-killing regulations... It means no riots in the streets. It means law enforcement. It means very strong protection for the second Amendment.... It means a strong military and taking care of our troops... We stand up to political correctness... we reject cancel culture." (Trump conveniently ignored the January 6th insurrection when he said, "[Trumpism] means no riots in the streets.")

From the perspective of a 2022 Republican candidate, Trumpism means loyalty to Trump. Trumpism doesn't subsume a distinct set of policy objectives; except for cutting taxes, opposing immigration, and (of course) not wearing masks. In 2022, Trumpism will not be a winning strategy; Voters will be most concerned about jobs, healthcare, and climate change.

5 Besides complaining about the 2020 presidential election, Trump spent the largest portion of his 90-minute speech talking about immigration. "When I left office, just six weeks ago, we had created the most secure border in U.S. history... Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into ur country, the likes of which we have never seen before...Biden's radical immigration policies aren't just illegal. They're immoral."

Trump pivoted to Biden's "pathway to citizenship" initiative and argued: "The democratic immigration bill is a globalist con. You take a look at the corporatist, big tech attack on hardworking citizens..."

From the perspective of a 2022 Republican candidate, Trumpism means opposition to Biden's immigration policies. Once again, this will not be a winning issue in 2022. (By the way, most voters approve of Biden's pathway-to-citizenship initiative (Click Here).)

6. Despite the recent surge of ultra-cold weather in most of the U.S., Trump didn't talk about climate change. (Of course.) But he did reiterate his opposition to the Paris Climate accords. "Joe Biden put the United States back into the very unfair and very costly Paris Climate Accord without negotiating a better deal....I could have made an unbelievable deal and gone back in, but I didn't want to do that."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Burnett Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 