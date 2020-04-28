Trump & Co. are Starting WW3 Against China

Three weeks ago, when I first saw that the US Senate was going to conduct "investigations" into the origins of coronavirus starting in Wuhan, China (https://www.rt.com/usa/485735-trump-china-senate-probe-coronavirus/), I wrote the following to the China Writers' Group:

Without a shred of evidence, you can see it coming from a kilometer away,

Kangaroo court CoV convictions.

Trillions of dollars in bogus civil court "monetary damages".

Seizure of China's government assets around the world, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and its mountain of $1.1 trillion in US debt.

World War III begins.

I thought it would take several months to get there, but thanks to the ruthless efficiency of the Big Lie Propaganda Machine (BLPM), the timeline is now being measured in days and weeks. Several entities have already kickstarted World War III,

White House: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3080574/trump-says-china-could-face-consequences

US Senate: https://www.rt.com/usa/485735-trump-china-senate-probe-coronavirus/

Florida: https://www.voanews.com/usa/americans-join-coronavirus-lawsuit-make-china-pay

Missouri, Mississippi: https://wsbt.com/news/coronavirus/states-face-legal-hurdles-in-coronavirus-lawsuits-against-china

UK: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1266852/china-coronavirus-news-pay-costs-uk-recession-boris-johnson-xi-jinping

Germany, Australia: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/24/lawsuits-outrage-over-chinas-handling-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic.html

India: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g

