(Image by YouTube, Channel: Humptydumptytribe) Details DMCA



Anyone who's followed my various intros to videos is probably already familiar with Sam Mitchell, who is typically a light year or so ahead of the MSM. Certainly the case here, where he does another great interview, this one with biologist Bill Laurance. Some of whose background is summarized here on Wikipedia click here, with this intro: William F. Laurance (aka Bill Laurance) is Distinguished Research Professor at James Cook University, Australia and has been elected as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science. He has received an Australian Laureate Fellowship from the Australian Research Council. He held the Prince Bernhard Chair for International Nature Conservation at Utrecht University, Netherlands from 2010-2014.

Unfortunately, Bill backs up the title of this article all too well, starting with the Amazon rainforest--the lungs of the planet, according to many--where he spent I believe 15 years. And then moving across the pond to China's new Silk Road, the largest project ever made or being made by Homo sapiens. I honestly didn't think I'd be able to get through this one (as often happens, btw), because it's yet another very large slap to the face of our one and only planet, to say it mildly.

P.S. I have been pleased to see that Brazil's Supreme Court just recently vindicated Glenn Greenwald, who has done some fine journalism exposing the workings of this planet destroying lunatic, aka the Trump of the Amazon. It's an hour long, as Sam's Collapse Chronicles usually are, and best listened to as a podcast, since there is no video and you get to focus on the main ideas. Which you certainly won't be reading about in the mountains of bs dumped on Americans and the world, by the handful of lunatics controlling the press and our insane asylum in general.