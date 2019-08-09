 
 
Tropical Conversation Biologist Bill Laurance: "It's Scary Built On Top of More Scary"

Tropical Conversation Biologist Bill Laurance: .It's Scary Built On Top of More Scary. In this week's Voices From the Doomosphere, I have the pleasure and honor of speaking with tropical conservation biologist Bill Laurance. Here is a link to Bill ...
Anyone who's followed my various intros to videos is probably already familiar with Sam Mitchell, who is typically a light year or so ahead of the MSM. Certainly the case here, where he does another great interview, this one with biologist Bill Laurance. Some of whose background is summarized here on Wikipedia click here, with this intro: William F. Laurance (aka Bill Laurance) is Distinguished Research Professor at James Cook University, Australia and has been elected as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science. He has received an Australian Laureate Fellowship from the Australian Research Council. He held the Prince Bernhard Chair for International Nature Conservation at Utrecht University, Netherlands from 2010-2014.

Unfortunately, Bill backs up the title of this article all too well, starting with the Amazon rainforest--the lungs of the planet, according to many--where he spent I believe 15 years. And then moving across the pond to China's new Silk Road, the largest project ever made or being made by Homo sapiens. I honestly didn't think I'd be able to get through this one (as often happens, btw), because it's yet another very large slap to the face of our one and only planet, to say it mildly.

P.S. I have been pleased to see that Brazil's Supreme Court just recently vindicated Glenn Greenwald, who has done some fine journalism exposing the workings of this planet destroying lunatic, aka the Trump of the Amazon. It's an hour long, as Sam's Collapse Chronicles usually are, and best listened to as a podcast, since there is no video and you get to focus on the main ideas. Which you certainly won't be reading about in the mountains of bs dumped on Americans and the world, by the handful of lunatics controlling the press and our insane asylum in general.

 

Daniel Geery

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

Warning: Not for the faint of heart. But highly educational with critical issues we should certainly be aware of.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 8:28:08 PM

Chuck Nafziger

When did the Chinese bomb Pearl Harbor? There was too much cultural bias in this for me.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:10:55 AM

Daniel Geery

That evidently slid by me, not sure how.. I did see a quandary with cultural vs. environmental concerns--a decades long issue for many. Many folks have worked hard to synthesize these issues. I'd cite Amory Lovins, rmi.org, as an example, though though the hour is terribly late.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 9:08:59 AM

