Triple Sonnet from a Mighty Whitey: The George Floyd Legacy

aj 20
(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA
Three Sonnets from a Mighty Whitey: The George Floyd Legacy
by John Kendall Hawkins
One: Andrew Jackson
The phony Andrew Jackson bill George Floyd
foisted on a convenience store to buy
ciggies that would kill him -- what irony!
Killed by black cancer -- race -- Blacks can't avoid.
And AJ, Trump's fave-o slaver prezzie,
full-throated driver of the Trail of Tears --
The Battle of New Orleans brought him cheers --
found the Democrats, folks called him crazy.
Wed to Rachel ("Awful big o' me!" Grins.)
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).