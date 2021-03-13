Triple Sonnet from a Mighty Whitey: The George Floyd Legacy



Three Sonnets from a Mighty Whitey: The George Floyd Legacy by John Kendall Hawkins One: Andrew Jackson The phony Andrew Jackson bill George Floyd foisted on a convenience store to buy ciggies that would kill him -- what irony! Killed by black cancer -- race -- Blacks can't avoid. And AJ, Trump's fave-o slaver prezzie, full-throated driver of the Trail of Tears -- The Battle of New Orleans brought him cheers -- found the Democrats, folks called him crazy. Wed to Rachel ("Awful big o' me!" Grins.) Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

