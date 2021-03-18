Triple Sonnet: The Cathedral Made of Gargoyles

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/18/2021 at 8:48 AM EDT H4'ed 3/18/21



Notre Dame Gargoyle asks, 'Now what'm I gonna do?'

(Image by immcdavis) Details DMCA



The Cathedral Made of Gargoyles

by John Kendall Hawkins

Time is running backwards / And so is the bride" -Bob Dylan, "Ring Them Bells," Oh Mercy!



.



A. Pox on Your House

The Gargoyles still can't come inside. Even

though God is dead, he (lower case) left all

his spells and tricks behind. The cathedral

is scaling over, gargoyles from "heaven"

have broken out like chicken pox, and soon

will need a Big Pharma home visit spike.

Gs have been texting each other, a psych

has been called in to hmm hmm and soul swoon.

Thing is, there's nowhere to go any more

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).