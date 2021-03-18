Triple Sonnet: The Cathedral Made of Gargoyles

The Cathedral Made of Gargoyles
by John Kendall Hawkins
Time is running backwards / And so is the bride"
-Bob Dylan, "Ring Them Bells," Oh Mercy!
.
A. Pox on Your House
The Gargoyles still can't come inside. Even
though God is dead, he (lower case) left all
his spells and tricks behind. The cathedral
is scaling over, gargoyles from "heaven"
have broken out like chicken pox, and soon
will need a Big Pharma home visit spike.
Gs have been texting each other, a psych
has been called in to hmm hmm and soul swoon.
Thing is, there's nowhere to go any more
