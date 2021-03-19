 
 
Life Arts

Triple Sonnet: Dolmuş Rides #103-5

Inside a dolmus, half empty.
(Image by John Hawkins)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: Dolmuş Rides #103-5

by John Kendall Hawkins


.

#103: Riding Words That Don't Matter

When my little pukes were saucy I made

them memorize words that didn't matter,

like Conestoga. Thought of getting laid

after school, hailed a dolmuş, mad hatter

on his way to Taksim's red light district,

revolution in my loins. Golden Horn.

Fishmongers wailed from the Galata Bridge.

balik-ekmek, a salt sea quease airborne.

"Meet me at the Basilica Cistern,"

she texted. Our tongues swam, lunged and pestled;

Medusa watched us bang, like a Western,

Schubert's "Trout" quartet piped in. We wrestled.

Time was up; she returned to the Red Light.

I prepped: new vocab kept me up all night.


.

#104: The Ride as Moveable Feast

Well, you can be forgiven, if you feel

like David Niven, a pauper's limo

as your ride. Hash soar. Smell of some bimbo,

car gypsy-driven, someone's hand an eel,

in/out/in, wide ass blocking your view of,

and the muezzin's call, the mixed olio,

the drive way too fast. I hear 'Mazel tov'??

and God help the tall guy with polio.

If someone ever farted as they departed,

someone would blame Kurds, but I'm from the West,

bigger fish are carted, fried, and de-hearted --

we've no time for turds, and less for the rest.

All those times getting stuffed in a grape leaf,

Constant contiguity, no relief.


.

#105: The Dolmuş Empire Has Fallen

How sad to read of the Dolmuş demise:

all those classic American cars are gone,

and won't be coming back. Exceptional lies

had to be told about their safety. Gone

the feeling of democracy inside,

the accidental squeeze that triggered. Gone

the multiple backseats and amazing ride.

Strangers really -- here now, and then just gone.

When she got off her shift at the Red Light,

we went out for a bite, she wore leather.

We were sentimental, never uptight,

we took a dolmuş home, tussled in feather.

Such sweet Bağdat caddesi rides, stuffed

with the worn-out memories I once loved.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Sonnets"

View All 63 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

View All 91 Articles in "My Poetry"

John Hawkins

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked that way--if he ever attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles

Taxi? Oh, taxi?!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 19, 2021 at 8:49:57 AM

