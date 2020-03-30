 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/30/20

Trillions for war, nothing for beds, masks, tests and ventilators: We Have Met the Enemy and It's a Tiny Virus

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
USS Theodore Roosevelt - BigStick.
USS Theodore Roosevelt - BigStick.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

By Dave Lindorff

Over the course of just a couple of days last week, the backbone of the US Navy's Pacific fleet was just shut down for the next month. The enemy that managed to cause this sudden surprise unilateral stand-down of the mighty US Navy's Pacific Fleet was not Russian or Chinese cyber hackers or a sneak attack by some foreign enemy. Rather, it was just a tiny virus, COVID-19, that infected one crew member on each of two $13-billion Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carriers.

The USS Reagan and its carrier group of support vessels is also now holed up in Japan with at least two infected crew members on board so far and others being quarantined. Meanwhile, the USS Roosevelt, which had been steaming from the its homeport in San Diego armed to the teeth with attack aircraft, bombs other weapons, towards a mission in the South China Sea, has been urgently rerouted to Guam with an onboard epidemic that has already spread to a total of 36 sailors among it's "Big Stick" crew.

This effective take-down of the US Pacific Fleet's only two carrier groups by some microscopic specks of inanimate RNA protoplasm, offers a perfect metaphor for the absurdity of the decades-long US misallocation of trillions of dollars to the military in the name of national security.

Clearly, the fact that the Navy, absent required air cover for the next month, is in no position to engage in significant military action in the Pacific, doesn't put the US in any jeopardy only the crews of its two carrier groups, who are at risk coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, though, the global pandemic caused by that same virus has infected more than three-quarters of a million people around the globe and over 145,000 here in the US, which has replaced China as the epicenter of the pandemic. The US economy has already been brought to a screeching halt because of a lockdown of the population in most states and urban centers, while hospitals are being overrun with coronavirus patients and their doctors and nurses in desperate need of scarce ventilators, masks, test kits or just empty hospital beds.

Amid this unprecedented crisis, the Pentagon, Energy Department and other military agencies, are seemingly running on autopilot, continuing to spend over a trillion dollars a year (including $13 billion on yet another new carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy, scheduled to be finished and ready for testing later this year), much of it on weapons intended for imagined wars against major powers like Russia and China, or intended for future interventions in countries around the world most Americans cannot even find on a map.

All this spending on arms is happening as it becomes increasingly clear that the biggest threat to the security of the American people is not foreign militaries or terrorist groups, but rather a tiny virus that is completely immune to all the weapons, explosives, cyber defenses, massive surveillance programs, and troops armed to the teeth that the Pentagon can muster.

There is no evidence that either China or Russia, much less any other nation in the world, is remotely likely to attack the US or pose any existential threat to this country. Yet financial documents from the Pentagon's Controller and the Congressional Budget Office show that the US military, which is midway through spending some $300 billion allocated this year just on weapons acquisition and "modernizing" and upgrading the US nuclear arsenal, plans to spend close to $320 billion more this coming fiscal year. Most of the weapons being acquired with all this taxpayer money, like the F-35 stealth fighter-bomber designed to deliver two nuclear bombs in a first-strike on nations with advanced radar (i.e. Russia or China), highly accurate submarine-launched, multi-warhead Trident missiles designed for a first-strike on hardened land-based nuclear missile silos, large numbers of new Navy vessels as part of a planned doubling of the total fleet, new intercontinental hypersonic missiles, President Trump's new Space Force and new smaller "useable" nuclear bomb, frankly have no immediate or probably future use.

Imagine what simply halting those expenditures could do, even if just for the rest of this year and for the coming fiscal year, were the allocated funds to be shifted to domestic use, as the US faces an unprecedented health and economic crisis brought on by this all-too-real attack by COVID-19.

Tens of thousands of respirators, currently produced primarily in China (there is only minimal production capacity in the US), could be purchased and airlifted immediately to the US to address the critical shortage of such life-saving equipment in hospitals across the country. Emergency hospitals, like the one New York State has been creating inside the Javits Convention Center in midtown Manhattan, could be established in similar spaces in cities everywhere as needed. Healthcare coverage could be provided by expanding Medicare or Medicaid to the tens of millions of American workers and their families who are losing their employer-sponsored health insurance along with their jobs because of the lockdowns designed to prevent spread of this virus.

Andrew Bacevich, president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, tells ThisCantBeHappening! he agrees that Congress should reduce funding of the Pentagon and other military agencies like the Energy Department for costly major weapons systems and wars of choice and should shift that money to where it's needed, which would be combating the current pandemic and redesigning the US healthcare and social system of the US to be better able to confront future crises like this one.

"The United States military is preparing itself for war as we understood in the 1950s, which was war as it was in the 1940s with the addition of nuclear weaons," this historian, West Point graduate and retired US Army colonel says. "Since then, we have experienced a lot of wars. A couple resembled the Pentagon's preferred model of war, and here I'm thinking of Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91 and the early stages of the Iraq War in 2003. But the majority of those wars have not conformed to that model. Nonetheless the Pentagon clings to that model of war and to a conception of national security that in no way conforms with actual national security challenges or with protecting the safety of the American people."

He adds, "The ongoing pandemic unquestionably drives that point home."

Bacevich is right. The military, with its longstanding virtually unchallenged first claim in Congress on US government revenues, is irrelevant to the issues that challenge Americans' security. We could start to rectify that by at least for the next 12 moths taking away the money from the Pentagon's projects, and using it to instead support the civilian heroes who are struggling to combat this tiny but deadly virus, at least for this year. The money could be used as well to extend Medicaid coverage in full to all those unable to pay for tests, doctors and hospital care, either because the can't affort medical insurance, have been dropped by their employers' plans after they were laid off by the pandemic, or have such crummy Obamacare plans that they end up having to pay all the costs of care out of their deductibles. When the pandemic is over maybe the public and the Congress will start seriously considering, in light of this experience, conducting a serious re-evaluation of US spending priorities when it comes to the military budget.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Nels Wight

Stave them to Hell, Dave!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:38:02 PM

jim smith

'When the pandemic is over maybe the public and the Congress will start seriously considering, in light of this experience, conducting a serious re-evaluation of US spending priorities when it comes to the military budget. '

I do agree, we can probable reduce military spending by at least 50 % and be perfectly safe.

However, this does not mean we will have any type of Medicare for all. Because Europe has this. They have high taxes and high levels of governmental spending and yet there are just as screwed as we are. And the notion that government is incompetent and can not be trusted to do anything is being reenforced everyday.

In all likelihood after all of this is over, you will probable see a smaller governement and less spending overall.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:00:45 PM

Dave Lindorff

Just as screwed up as we are? They don't have millions of people unable to see a doctor. They aren't laid off. The governments of most European countries -- and Canada -- subsidizes companies so they can keep their workers employed at 70-90 percent of salary for the duration of a recession. Much better than unemployment compensation, and there's no need after a long downturn to hunt up and train a new workforce. Just as screwed up? a fraction of ths suicides and suicides-by cop incidents, and mass shootings we have. You don't know WTF you're talking about. They have better life expectancies, lower infant mortality rates, less stress because of 6-week paid vacations, less germ transmission because of paid sick leave for all workers, My good, we should only be so screwed up.

You need to get out more. Try a trip to Europe where you actually meet Europeans, and see how "screwed up" they are. They may have taxes that are high like ours, but they get things they need and want for their taxes, like free health care and free college for their kids. We get a $1.3-trillion military that looks for wars to get involved in, kills hundreds of thousands of foreign civilians, destroys countries, creates enemies when there were none, and charges us for it.

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:26:32 PM

jim smith

When I meant by being screwed is with respect to the coronavirus effect on their countries. The disease is going to mess up their countries as badly as it will mess up ours.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 9:33:25 PM

Robert Gormley

I couldn't have said it better.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:07:22 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Why can't we just bomb the virus? Of course this question is ridiculous. But this is how U.S. leaders respond to every danger we face, with massive diversions of our national resources to the military-industrial complex (MIC) that leave this otherwise wealthy country starved of resources to tackle problems our leaders can't pretend to solve with weapons and war - #RemakeTheEconomy. #IraqWar - "FraudulentJustification" Article II. On 9/11 - PrePlantedExplosives 'used on 9/11 say Commissioners.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:08:00 PM

jim smith

I never said to bomb the virus. In fat I agree that we do need to reduce the military budget by a lot to help get our economy better. At I do want our military out the affaris of other countries.

My point is that this virus is going to devastate Europe as badly as the United States. Despite the high level of taxiation and high level of social spendings that takes place. (and honestly, they were not doing that great before that. THey were finding it difficult to fund much of their spending before this.)

My point is that it is VERY unlikely we will adopt any type of socialist program like medicate for all, 'free college' ' etc.. At best this crisis may force us to reduce spending on the military which is a good thing. However the notion of all of the 'free' programs that comes with a socialiszed system of government (which also includes no freedoms, high taxiation, and no private property) is highly unlikely

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:47:27 PM

Robert Gormley

War is just a big waste, but the brainwashing seems to have the

desired effect on the fearful and simple-minded.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:05:34 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

Revolution on many fronts demanded this 2020 (End injustice and War Society in America. Use money and manpower for the masses of victims on the Corptoacracy and 0.5%

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:39:07 PM

K V Ramani

Well said. The US has been preparing for World War III like a maniac, only to be caught with its pants down in War of the Worlds II.

Restoring this military state into a civilian country will take more than a wish. A substantial part of the US economy depends on its military industry, employing 20% of the workforce comprising largely of normal people who play no role in the killing and destruction in faraway lands. The profits are so immense that its existence demands a permanent state of war against an unending parade of imagined enemies. The retooling of the US industry into arms production during WWII needs to be reversed. A civilian goods and services industry must replace the military industry. Even if it is not as profitable, the savings released by the transition can spur growth in other areas.

The US doesn't lack the brains to engineer such a reversal. The problem is with the evil that lies in the hearts of its political and business elite. How does one exorcise it? Look at the price demanded by General Motors to produce ventilators even in the present crisis.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 2:32:22 AM

